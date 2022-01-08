‘My wife lied to her lover she’s single parent —Husband

A 45-year-old policeman, Mr Rafiu Ademola, has prayed an Igando Customary Court in Lagos, Lagos State to dissolve his 14-year-old marriage to his wife over alleged adulterous nature.

The petitioner told the court that his wife, Rashidat, was promiscuous.

“I saw messages of her adulterous acts with her lovers who she meets at different locations on her WhatsApp chats.

“She told one of these men she is a single parent and that she stays with her sister.

“I transferred all the chats into my phone as evidence, ”he said.

The plaintiff said that his wife was lazy and hardly cooked for the family.

He added that Rashidat did not respect his parents.

Rafiu told the court he no longer loved his wife and thus prayed that it put an end to their marriage.

“Please, end our marriage, I can no longer keep Rashidat under my roof, ”he said.

However, Rashidat denied all the allegations brought against her by her husband, but gave her consent to the dissolution of their marriage.

“I’m not promiscuous. It is my husband who engages in extra marital affairs. He brings women into our matrimonial home.

“He recently chased me away from his house and brought in one of his concubines. I now live and sleep in my shop.”

The 40-year-old fashion designer accused her husband of turning her into a punching bag.

“My husband is a wife beater. He beats me at the slightest provocation. The scars on my body are as a result of his beatings.

“There was a day he beat me despite being pregnant, and chased me out of the house naked, ”she said.

She told the court that her mother-in-law never liked her and once assaulted her in public.

Rashidat prayed the court to grant her custody of their children.

“The last time I saw my children, they all looked unkempt and infected with skin diseases.

“Please, grant me their custody so that I can take proper care of them,”she said.

The court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, urged both parties to maintain peace, and adjourned the case.