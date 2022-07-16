‘My wife is violent, adulterous; rain curses on me’

An Alagbado Customary Court in Lagos, Lagos State has dissolved the marriage of a 50-year old According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), civil servant, Mr Kayode Akinlotan, due to lack of love.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the court president, Mr Emmanuel Ali, held that their marriage had broken down irretrievably considering the fact that both parties had been staying apart for four years.

Ali ordered the petitioner, Kayode, and the respondent, Elizabeth, to go their separate ways after 20 years of their wedlock.

He advised both parties to approach a Family Court for the custody and welfare of the three children produced by their union.

He further admonished both the petitioner and respondent to maintain peace and order.

Kayode, who filed for divorce in a five-count claim, stated that Elizabeth was violent, disrespectful and adulterous.

Kayode also said that Elizabeth did not care for him anymore, adding that she rained abuses on him and disgraced and embarrassed him.

He told the court that Elizabeth went to his place of worship in Abeokuta to cause trouble.

Responding, Elizabeth told the court that she was not violent, but admitted hitting Kayode once with a stool after he refused to open a door to their apartment when she returned late from work.

She added that the petitioner never bought complete baby items anytime she was delivered of their baby.

She told the court that she no longer loved her husband.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.