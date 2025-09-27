My wife is rebellious, pulled my scrotum during a fight — Husband

•He attempted to strangle me — Wife

Grade A Customary Court, sitting at Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has put an end to the relationship between a couple, Akinkunmi and Bolatito, on the ground of irresponsibility, lack of love, defiance and disrespect.

Akinkunmi, who dragged his wife to court, stated that she had no regard for him.

He also said that she was stubborn and hardly ever took to correction.

The plaintiff further explained that the defendant was defiant and always flouted his orders in the home.

Akinkunmi explained that Bolatito once arrested him with the police and at another time pulled his scrotum during a fight.

ALSO READ: FULL LIST: 43 past Olubadan of Ibadanland

The plaintiff further said that the defendant’s brother humiliated him by beating him black and blue in his own house.

Akinkunmi stated that he could no longer stomach Bolatito’s excesses and thus prayed that their wedlock be dissolved.

Bolatito acceded to divorce, stating that Akinkunmi was a brute and that he derived pleasure in beating her.

According to her, he tried to strangulate her the last time they fought.

She also said that her husband always starved their children.

The defendant entreated the court for their children’s custody while she requested that the court make her husband responsible for their feeding, education, and health care.

Akinkunmi, in his evidence, said, “My wife and I held an introduction ceremony, and I paid her bride price.

“I lost my peace since the time my wife and I started living together.

“She has no respect for me as the head of the home.

“My wife is stubborn and never listens to my counsel. She loves to have her way.

“She is also defiant in nature and readily flouts my orders. We are always at loggerhead because of her rebellious character.

“Bolatito is irresponsible. She is fond of neglecting the house chores, thus leaving our home looking untidy.

“My wife once arrested me with the police after we had a heated argument.

“Her brother is not better. He came to my house to insult me and fight. He beat me black and blue.

“Bolatito is cruel. She pulled my scrotum during a fight, and l almost fainted.

“My lord, I no longer want to go any further in my marriage to my wife.

“I pray that you rule that we go our different ways.

“I also request an order restricting her from threatening and interfering with my private life.”

Bolatito responded, “All that my husband said are lies.

“He did not pay my bride price.

“My husband has consistently starved me and our children of food.

“He is also indifferent to their education. I am the one training our children in school.

“All he knows to do is to beat me.

“Our family members are ever mediating in our differences.

“I would have been dead by now when he attempted to strangulate me during a fight.

“I agree that we go our different ways, but pleaded that the court mandates him to be responsible for our children’s welfare giving feeding, education and health care a priority.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, giving her judgment, stated that there was no marriage to be dissolved because no customary marriage held and no bride price was paid.

Akintayo granted the defendant custody of their children and made the plaintiff responsible for their welfare.

She further restrained the defendant from threatening and interfering with the plaintiff’s private life.