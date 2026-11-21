‍‍‌‍AN Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, has granted the request filed by a man, Khidru Suleiman seeking divorce from wife, Nimata Uthman over her rebellious behaviour.

Khidru told the court that he married Nimata two years ago.

“I have not had rest of mind since I married my wife because of her rebellious attitude.

“I plead with the court to grant me my request of divorce”, he said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the presiding judge, Mr Toyin Aluko, while delivering judgment, held that the husband has right to seek divorce but it should be exercised with the fear of Almighty Allah.

“It is your wish to seek for the dissolution of the marriage and the failure of your wife to appear cannot stop the court from granting your request.

“The marriage is hereby dissolved.

“Nimata is to observe the three months mandatory waiting period before she can contract another marriage, he held.

The court ordered that a copy of the judgment should be served on Nimata within seven days.