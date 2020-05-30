‘My wife is promiscuous; she neglected me and later walked out of our marriage’

Ile Tuntun Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, recently dissolved the 10-year-old wedlock between a couple, Dauda Oladepo and Kafilat Oladepo.

Dauda who dragged his wife to court stated that Kafilat was adulterous and had no respect for any one.

The plaintiff added that the defendant abandoned all her duties in the home and took to fighting him at every given opportunity.

Dauda told the court he was no longer interested in staying in their marriage. He thus appealed to the court to end their relationship and grant him custody of their two children.

Kafilat failed to come to court despite being served a court summon twice and also a court hearing twice.

“My wife has failed to place worth or value on our marriage. She disregards our marital vow to be faithful to each other. Kafilat behaves like a dog; she lives an adulterous lifestyle and jumps from one bed to another.

“I no longer trust my wife and I fear she can kill me as a result of her indecent lifestyle.

“I have counseled her times without number to desist from her wayward ways but she turned a deaf ear to me.

“Kafilat has no shame. Rather than be sober, what she does is to fight me.

“Our family members have made efforts in settling our differences on several occasions but she has refused peace to reign.

“My wife abandoned her duties in the home; she remained adamant even when I called her attention to this.

“I took up the responsibility of our children’s welfare since Kafilat refused to be committed to it.

“I saw to it on daily basis that our children were well fed and were good to look at.

“I also saw to their education and paid their school fees at when due.

“Kafilat has never shown interest in our children’s education. She cared less if they did well in their studies.

“My lord, I never withhold my responsibilities towards her despite her neglect of me and our children. I still provided for her needs thinking that she would one day come back to her senses.

“But my lord, to my chagrin, Kalifat abandoned me. I returned one day from work to discover she had moved her property out of my house.

“I reported her to my parents and hers. Every effort made by our families to make her return to me has failed.

“My lord, I have decided I want to move on with my life. I, therefore, pray this honourable court to separate us and grant me custody of our two children.

“I also pray the court to restrain her from coming to embarrass or fight me in my house or work place, “the plaintiff stated.

Giving his judgment after hearing the plaintiff, the court president, Chief Olasunkanmi Agbaje, stated that the defendant’s disregard for the court order was an indication that she was also no more interested in their marriage and was therefore not willing to save it.

Ruling, Agbaje dissolved their marriage.

He handed custody of the children to the defendant putting their ages into consideration and ordered the plaintiff to be responsible for their education and health care among other things.

Dauda was asked to pay the sum of N10,000 monthly as their feeding allowance.

Both parties were advised to maintain peace while a copy of the judgment was asked to be served the defendant.

