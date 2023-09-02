A housewife, Aishat Abubakar, has pleaded with a Sharia Court in Ilorin, Kwara State not to grant an application for divorce by her husband, Yusuf Abubakar.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Yusuf sued for divorce on the grounds of infidelity by Aishat, but she told the court that she still loved her husband.

In his application, Yusuf had told the court that he was no longer interested in their marriage, urging it to grant his request of divorce.

The respondent, in her plea, asked the court to persuade his husband to have a rethink on his decision to divorce her.

Aishat denied the allegation of infidelity, stating that she stayed faithful to her husband in spite of the misfortune of losing two of her children in their marriage.

The judge, AbdulQadir Umar, who advised Yusuf to think deeply before going further with his decision, said, “one of the things God detests is divorce.

“It is allowed only if separation is the only option left for the couple in a disputed marriage.”

He also advised the wife to be more patient and pay more attention to her marriage, especially as she had professed deep love for her husband.

The court adjourned the case till October 30.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan





One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…