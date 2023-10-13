An Area Court at Center-Igboro, Ilorin in Kwara on Friday, dissolved the marriage between Majeed Suleiman and Ganiyat Suleiman on the request of husband, over wife’s adultery.

The presiding Judge, AbdulKadir Ahmed said that after carefully listening to the two parties, the court noticed that there was frustration in the attitude of the petitioner while the respondent showed nonchalant attitude.

According to Ahmed, divorce is not something to hurriedly conclude, but in a situation when the petitioner insists and behaves like he can no longer tolerate his partner, divorce should be considered.

The judge thereby dissolved the marriage between the petitioner and the respondent and ordered that the respondent should observe her three-month Iddah period in her matrimonial home.

He also ruled that divorce certificate should not be issued to the respondent until she observed all the necessary steps of the divorce and the petitioner should continue to perform his responsibility on her.

Earlier, the petitioner told the court that his wife was having an extramarital affair over seven years, adding that he could no longer tolerate her.

“I am only in court because I don’t want to put law into my hands or beat her mercilessly or even drag her roughly out of the house.

“I can no longer tolerate my wife having extramarital affairs, especially considering the age of our kids; 9, 12 and 15 years old,” he said.

The respondent however, said that she was still interested in the relationship and insisted to remain with her kids in her matrimonial home.