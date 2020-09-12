My wife is having an affair with my colleague, please separate us

22-YEAR-OLD married woman shocked a local court in Lusaka, Zimbabwe, when she admitted making love with her boyfriend on her matrimonial bed while her husband was at work.

Namatama Likolo was testifying in a case in which her husband, Sipupe Mayamba, 25, a security guard of old Kanyama compound sued Sam Kamunu, 26, also a security guard of the same compound for adultery.

Sipupe told senior court magistrate, Daniel Phiri sitting with magistrates Sarah Nyendwa and Ackim Phiri at Kanyama Local Court that when he found Sam’s phone number on his wife’s phone on May 16, 2016, he dialled the number and gave his wife to talk to the owner who turned out to be Kamunu.

Sipupe further said that at one time when he was returning from work he met Sam at the door of his house.

In defence, Sam said that on May 15, he received a phone call on private number from Namatama who threatened to kill him after exchanging bitter words.

He denied committing adultery with Namatama whom he said was his in-law because she had a child with his younger brother.

Namatama said that Sipupe was her husband while Sam was her boyfriend.

She testified that Sam was her boyfriend since 2008 while she was in the village and that when they met in September 2015, they made love while she was carrying a five months pregnancy for Sipupe.

She revealed that in March 2016, Sam started following her to her matrimonial home and that they made love several times while Sipupe was at work.

Magistrate Phiri said that Sam knew that Namatama was married when they met.

He said that Namatama was careless because she was making love with Sam on her matrimonial bed.

He ordered Sam to compensate Sipupe with K10, 000 with initial payment of K1, 500 followed by monthly installment of K500.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…

Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils

Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.

Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55…

50 Million Nigerians May Develop Mental Illness, Commit Suicide ― Expert

Contrary to what many people think, a mental health expert, Dr Jibril Abdulmalik has said that 50 million Nigerians stand a risk of developing mental health problems, and some culminating in suicide.

Dr Abdulmalik spoke at a one-day online training on mental health and suicide reportage for media practitioners in commemoration of the World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) 2020…