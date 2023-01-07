My wife is barren, please separate us —Husband

A Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dissolved a 14-year-old marriage between Maxwell Chuka and his wife, Christy on grounds of childlessness.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Christy consented to the dissolution of their marriage on the grounds that she has also lost interest in it.

“I am fed up with our marriage. I have tried my best to have children, but all attempts have failed.

“I have gone to different hospitals, taken different concoctions, all to no avail,” she said.

Delivering judgment, Malam Labaran Gusau dissolved their marriage on the grounds that both parties have lost interest in their union.

“It is on record that both parties have consented to the dissolution of their marriage. The respondent has asked the court to grant her husband’s prayer of divorce.

“In view of this, the court has no other choice than to dissolve their union.

“The petitioner has also waved the N25, 000 bride price he paid. Hence, the respondent has no need to return it,” Labaran said.

