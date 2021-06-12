My wife is a liar, burns our food every time she cooks —Husband

Oja Oba/ Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, recently dissolved the 15-month-old union between a couple, Stephen Akinseloye and his wife, Opeyemi Akinseloye.

Stephen who dragged his wife to court complained that she lacked manners and that she behaved immaturely.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant was in the habit of addressing him rudely adding that she failed to take up responsibilities expected of her as a wife and mother in the home.

According to Stephen, Opeyemi made him to starve despite giving her more than enough money as feeding allowance because her food always tasted bland and appeared uninviting.

The plaintiff explained that on many occasions, the defendant would leave food on the fire and that this would get burnt while at other times she would add too much salt.

He added that he was forced to eat outside the home on many occasions thus spending more than was necessary.

Stephen also stated that his wife was clumsy and that she had destroyed quite a number of his property.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant’s worst habit is lying.

Stephen stated that Opeyemi lied about anything and everything.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant’s behaviour had brought him much pain and embarrassment and that he could not take it anymore.

He thus entreated the court to end their wedlock.

Opeyemi begged the court not to accede to the plaintiff’s prayer of divorce.

The defendant denied almost all the allegations brought against her by her husband and accused him of infidelity.

Opeyemi told the court Stephen refused to be committed to their marriage and was unfaithful to her.

According to her, Stephen has strings of girlfriends who he brings to their home and lavishes his income and attention on.

In his testimony, Stephen said: “My lord, this is my 15th month in marriage to Opeyemi. We have spent just 15 months but it looks like a 100 years because my experience has not been a palatable one. This period as short as it is, is filled with pains and woes.

“It would have been better off as a bachelor than stay glued to my wife for life.

“Opeyemi has failed to be a dutiful wife to me and our only child. She lacks the ability to manage the home.

“Opeyemi is a bad cook. She cannot make the simplest food which is eba. Everything my wife cooks tastes bland and appears uninviting.

“She sometimes put too much salt in her cooking. I have shown her how to do all these, but she has refused to learn.

“Opeyemi serves me burnt food day and night because she’s in the habit of leaving food on the fire for longer time than necessary thereby getting them burnt.

“My wife makes me to starve despite giving her the needed amount for food.

“Rather than take to correction and improve on her cooking, Opeyemi took to fighting me any time I call her attention to her shortcoming.

“Opeyemi is obviously rude and addresses me with disrespect.

“I decided to eat outside since she refused to change and this has invariable added to my monthly expenditure.”

The plaintiff added that, “My wife is clumsy and has destroyed almost everything in the house.

“Opeyemi destroyed my Plasma TV among others.

“My wife has refused to join me in prayers. I am a Catholic, but she keeps going to Celestia church. The more I show my displeasure at this, the more she gets entangled with their mode of worship.

“Opeyemi despite making the church her second home is a pathological liar. She calls black, white. If my wife says “Good morning”, it would be wise to go out and verify because you might likely be in the thick of the night.

“Opeyemi has brought me much pain and embarrassment. I can’t go any further with her in our marriage.

“I plead with this court to end our union. I would have been better off as a bachelor that getting hooked to my wife,” Stephen concluded.

Opeyemi giving her evidence said: “My lord, I don’t wish to be separated from my husband. I, therefore, plead with this honourable court not to accede to my husband’s prayer of divorce.

“Almost all that Stephen said are lies. He brought the allegations against me so as to get rid of me.

“Stephen has not been faithful to me since we got married. He has never been committed to our marriage.

“My husband is a flirt. He abandons me at home and goes after strange women whom he sometimes brings to our home.

“He lavishes his income and time on these women while he neglects and treats me as if I don’t exist, “the defendant stated.

Delivering judgment, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, stated that Opeyemi was responsible for the damage done to her relationship because she failed to acquire basic requirements for living a happy marital life.

Odunade consequently dissolved their marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as reasons.

He granted custody of the only child in their marriage to Opeyemi and ordered Stephen to pay N4, 000 monthly for his upkeep.

