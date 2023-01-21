‘My wife invited Amotekun to our house, they dealt with me’

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned till February 22, a divorce suit brought before it by a man, Yekeen Kazeem, against his wife, Haliat Kazeem, on the grounds of irreconcilable differences.

Yekeen stated that his wife was unruly and had no respect for him.

The plaintiff stated that his wife is in the habit of fighting and threatening to kill him.

He further stated that Haliat was dreaded by many because she was unfriendly and had a caustic tongue.

According to Yekeen, Haliat always abused and rained curses on him threatening to destroy him.

He added that she had extended her hostile nature towards their neighbours and his family members who now fear him.

Yekeen also said that the defendant once employed the service of men of the state security network agency, Amotekun corps who dealt with him.

The plaintiff stated that he decided to come to court after his wife dragged his name through the mud when she attended a radio programme where she laid false claims against him.

The plaintiff pleaded that the court stopped their relationship and put their child in the defendant’s custody.

He promised to give their child N10, 000 every month for his upkeep.





Haliat pleaded not liable to the charges when they were read to her.

Yekeen giving his evidence said, “ Haliat and I started living together as husband and wife after we courted and held a ceremony which had members of her family and mine in attendance. Both families were introduced to each other at the occasion.

“I neither paid dowry on my wife nor took gifts to her parents.

“My lord, my wife started misbehaving immediately she moved in with me.

“She has turned my life upside down. All I want is divorce.

“Haliat has refused to give me the honour due to me as the head of the home. I, therefore, no longer have a say in our home.

“She derives pleasure in flouting my orders and will dare that I do my worst.

“My wife has a caustic tongue and will always abuse and rain curses on me any time we have a misunderstanding.

“We always end up fighting and she will threaten to dent my image by blackmailing me.

“Haliat sometimes full of rage will vow to kill me. I always run for my dear life whenever she is in such state.

“Everyone avoids my wife because of her hostile nature. Haliat no doubt is unfriendly to our neighbours and my family members who dread and always put her at arm’s length.

“She once locked me up in our room and kept the key. She refused that I went about my business that day.

“My wife remained adamant and refused to be appeased even when our neighbours tried to mediate in our differences.

“At another time she seized the keys to my car and turned a deaf ear to all my pleas that I had important issues to attend to at my work place.

“My wife not repentant, once swore to deal with me after we had a brawl. She made real her threat by inviting men of the state security network, Amotekun corps to our home. These dealt with me.

“I have reported my wife to her parents times without number; the more they counseled her, the worse she became.

“Her parents fed up with her unruly character advised that I threatened her with divorce, but I exercised patience.

“The last straw that broke the carmel’s back was when Haliat succeeded in dragging my name through the mud after she visited a radio station where she laid false claims on me during a programme which deals with marital issues.

“My lord, my patience has run out. I decided there and then I was going to divorce her which was why I came to court.

“My lord, I pray that you end our marriage and put our child in my wife’s custody.

“I promise to give our child N10, 000 every month for his upkeep.

“I also appeal to the court to restrain my wife from harassing, threatening, disturbing and interfering with my private life.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, after she had heard the plaintiff, adjourned the case for defense.

