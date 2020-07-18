‘My wife insisted she wasn’t going to have children for me; deserted me in London’

Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has dissolved the 14-year-old wedlock between a couple, Onyechere Asole and Chinazum Asole.
Onyechere, who was represented by a relative, Chukwunyere Asole, dragged his wife to court pleading that it separated them.
The plaintiff in his divorce suit appealed for divorce on the accounts of desertion by the defendant.
He also stated that his wife had earlier made up her mind not to have children for him.
Onyechere told the court that their relationship had obviously gone sour and that there was no point pretending that their marriage still existed.
Chinazum failed to come to court despite being served court summonses.
The plaintiff, testifying said: “My lord, I have tolerated Chinazum for 14 years and I believe it’s enough.
“The reality dawned on me a few years back that my wife was interested in my money and not me. Chinazum obviously never loved me.
“She was never proud of me and didn’t like to be seen with me.
“Chinazum showed me no affection and failed to give me the needed attention.
“She had no respect for me and often addressed me rudely.
“Ours is a childless marriage and this is so not because I’m impotent, but because she made up her mind she wasn’t going to have children for me.
“I tried all I could to talk her out of this but she was resolute. I pointed her attention to the fact that we were aging by the day but this made no sense to her.
“Chinazum was contented that I was spending my income on food, clothes and nothing else.
“We relocated to London and I felt that living in a new environment and especially a developed one for that matter would influence her way of thinking and her view to life but this was not so.
“The strain in our relationship became rather more pronounced as she adopted the Western lifestyle which was in a variance to ours.
“My lord, Chinazum later deserted me. She deserted me in London and till date I have not heard from her.
“I want to put my past behind me and move on with life.
“I, therefore, beseech this honourable court to dissolve our marriage, “he stated.
Giving his judgment, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade stated that it was obvious that their relationship had broken down irretrievably.
He added that the defendant’s failure to come to court after being served court summonses showed she was not interested in saving her marriage.
Ruling, Odunade dissolved their wedlock.
He ordered that a copy of the judgment be served the defendant.
