‘My wife insisted she wasn’t going to have children for me; deserted me in London’

Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has dissolved the 14-year-old wedlock between a couple, Onyechere Asole and Chinazum Asole.

Onyechere, who was represented by a relative, Chukwunyere Asole, dragged his wife to court pleading that it separated them.

The plaintiff in his divorce suit appealed for divorce on the accounts of desertion by the defendant.

He also stated that his wife had earlier made up her mind not to have children for him.

Onyechere told the court that their relationship had obviously gone sour and that there was no point pretending that their marriage still existed.

Chinazum failed to come to court despite being served court summonses.

The plaintiff, testifying said: “My lord, I have tolerated Chinazum for 14 years and I believe it’s enough.

“The reality dawned on me a few years back that my wife was interested in my money and not me. Chinazum obviously never loved me.

“She was never proud of me and didn’t like to be seen with me.

“Chinazum showed me no affection and failed to give me the needed attention.

“She had no respect for me and often addressed me rudely.

“Ours is a childless marriage and this is so not because I’m impotent, but because she made up her mind she wasn’t going to have children for me.

“I tried all I could to talk her out of this but she was resolute. I pointed her attention to the fact that we were aging by the day but this made no sense to her.

“Chinazum was contented that I was spending my income on food, clothes and nothing else.

“We relocated to London and I felt that living in a new environment and especially a developed one for that matter would influence her way of thinking and her view to life but this was not so.

“The strain in our relationship became rather more pronounced as she adopted the Western lifestyle which was in a variance to ours.

“My lord, Chinazum later deserted me. She deserted me in London and till date I have not heard from her.

“I want to put my past behind me and move on with life.

“I, therefore, beseech this honourable court to dissolve our marriage, “he stated.

Giving his judgment, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade stated that it was obvious that their relationship had broken down irretrievably.

He added that the defendant’s failure to come to court after being served court summonses showed she was not interested in saving her marriage.

Ruling, Odunade dissolved their wedlock.

He ordered that a copy of the judgment be served the defendant.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, received in audience the distinguished Senate President Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila at the State House, Aso Villa… Read Full Story

AFTER a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan warned that he National Assembly would not tolerate negative behaviour from appointees of the president, as such behaviours are capable of jeopardising the harmonious relationship between the legislature and the… Read Full Story

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 595 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 34,854… Read Full Story

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, lamented that Nigeria lost about $3 billion in six years to illegal smuggling of gold. He made the declaration at the official presentation of locally mined gold bars by the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMDI), at the presidential villa, Abuja… Read Full Story

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari says improved gold mining operations in the country will generate no fewer than 250,000 jobs and over $500 million annually in royalties and taxes to the Federal Government. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), The president disclosed this at the official presentation of… Read Full Story

HACKERS backed by the Russian state are trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world, Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Thursday. According to Reuters, a coordinated statement from Britain, the United States and… Read Full Story

SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has told the Justice Ayo Salami investigation panel that charges against him “are trumped-up allegations.” The Salami panel was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other… Read Full Story

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has dismissed a move by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the final forfeiture of two houses in Ilorin, Kwara State, belonging to a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki… Read Full Story

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government, through the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP), is set to implement a number of schemes to keep Micro Small and… Read Full Story

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has said that the state is the epic centre of banditry in Nigeria where all the super hubs of bandits are based because they have converted their forests as their homes… Read Full Story

Former Governor and Chairman Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, has said the judgment of the Court of Appeal in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led State Government does not vitiate or detract from the fact that the sacked… Read Full Story

The South-South Governors Forum on Thursday declared wholehearted support for a forensic audit of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari… Read Full Story

The leaders of Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) of Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna state has urged Governor el-Rufai to implement both the Justice Rahila Cudjoe and Air Vice Marshal Usman Muazu reconciliation committee reports which according to them could be the best… Read Full Story