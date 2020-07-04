My wife hid under her lover’s bed after I caught them making love —Man

A man, Olalekan Ojo, has told Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, he’s no longer interested staying married to his wife, Anudetan, whom he got married to seven years ago.

Olalekan in his divorce suit accused Anudetan of irresponsibility and neglect.

He added that she was promiscuous and abandoned him and their only child for four years.

The plaintiff told the court he no longer loved his wife and thus implored it to stop their relationship.

Olalekan also appealed to the court to grant him custody of their child who is a female and aged five years and six months old.

Anudetan acceded to divorce stating that her marriage to her husband had brought her no fulfillment.

She told the court her mind was made up on ending their relationship and moving on with life.

The defendant agreed that the plaintiff have custody of their child but pleaded with the court to grant her access to her anytime she wished to.

The court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, giving his judgment after he had heard both parties stated that it was obvious that the love between both had waned.

Odunade thus ruled that their marriage be dissolved.

He granted custody of their child to the plaintiff and ruled that he should make her available to the defendant anytime she felt like seeing her.

Odunade restrained the defendant from seeing their daughter at the plaintiff’s residence.

According to him, the plaintiff must bring her to the court anytime the defendant desired to see her.

“My plea before this honourable court is that it dissolved my marriage to my wife today,” Olalekan stated.

“Anudetan is promiscuous and will soon kill me if I continue with her in this union.

“My wife while still breastfeeding our only child who was about six months old was involved in an illicit affair with a man living three houses to ours.

“The landlady of the house informed me that my wife was dating one of her tenants and that she had become a regular face in their compound.

“She told me she had warned my wife to desist from this shameful practice but that she turned a deaf ear to her.

“The woman finding it difficult to convince me decided to take my mobile phone number and promised to call me whenever my wife visited their compound again.

“My phone rang the follow day and on picking it was the woman calling. She requested that I rush home because my wife was around and in her lover’s room.

“I called my brother and one other relative of mine and we drove on my motorcycle to the place.

“The woman pointed us to his door and we knocked on it requesting to see the occupants of the room.

“The man opened the door slightly but we pushed our way in. To our disappointment we found no one with him.

“Embarrassed, I went to inform the landlady that my wife was not there, but she insisted we search the whole room and even under the bed.

“I went back to the man’s room, knelt down beside the bed and peeped underneath and there she was. Anudetan hid under the bed naked.

“Angry, I dragged her out but stopped myself from beating her. I went home, packed her belongings and dumped them in her lover’s room and warned her never to return to my house,” Olalekan stated.

The plaintiff added that: “I handed over our daughter to my mother who had been taking care of her since then.

“We fed her mainly with powdered milk and cereals and paid regular visits to the hospital in order to be sure she was medically fit.

“I decided against taking a new wife in order to give our daughter the needed attention.

“My wife hardly checked on our child throughout this period. She was obviously not interested in her welfare.

“Anudetan later relocated to Lagos where I learnt she took up prostitution as a means of livelihood.

“She was there for about four years until she suddenly showed up in my family house where my mother and daughter reside.

“She ran from Lagos because of the high rate at which people were being infected with coronavirus in the state.

“Anudetan moved into my late father’s room and started living with my mother without my knowledge.

“I was furious when I learnt about this and instructed her to leave. She was quite unrepentant. She told me she came back because a prophet told her she should take custody of our daughter which I objected to.

“I reported her to her parents who spoke to her and she left. But to my surprise she came back again demanding that I give her feeding allowance.

“She fought me and tore my clothes. I was annoyed and almost slapped her but I restrained myself from doing so.

“Anudetan forcefully took our daughter from my mother and left her at her sister’s place. She returned her a few days ago when she was handed a court summon.

“My lord, all I pray this court is to separate us and put our daughter in my care.

“I also entreat the court to restrain her from coming to my house or work place to harass, embarrass or fight me, “the plaintiff stated.

The defendant giving her evidence said, ”The main reason I honoured the court summon is to make my separation from my husband legal. I don’t find any fulfillment in our seven-year-old marriage and I’m ready to leave.

“He can have our daughter but I want the court to rule that he grant me access to her anytime I want to.”

Anudetan explained that, “Life with my husband was rough because he never cared about my welfare.

“My husband was in the habit of giving me N200 for food while still breastfeeding our baby and this was not even regular. I told him the amount was too small to feed me as a nursing mother but he refused to add to it.

“He was used to coming home late and when I complain he would curse and fight me.

“My lord, the woman who informed him that I was involved in an extramarital affair is his first wife. She lied against me so that my husband could get rid of me.

“The man she claimed was my lover was my friend’s fiancé. Olalekan and I needed some amount which we couldn’t raise. I, therefore, sought my friend’s help who took me to her fiancé.

“We were there discussing with his fiancé on the terms of payment after he had agreed to borrow us the money, but she later excused herself for some few minutes.

“My husband and his brother came in few seconds after my friend stepped out and turned the whole compound upside down.

“They accused my friend’s fiancé of sleeping with me. Olalekan failed to listen to his explanation but went on to slap him.

“My husband sent me out of his house that evening and refused that I take our baby who was then one year and six months old with me.

“My lord, he always frustrated every attempt I made at seeing our daughter.

“He apologised for his misbehaviour after he came back to his senses and I forgave him. He pleaded that I returned home but I already had my plan laid to travel to Lagos to make a living.

“Though based in Lagos, I still paid him and our daughter regular visits and always come with goodies.

“It is true I returned home because of coronavirus pandemic and moved in with my mother in-law, but he lied that I sought the help of a prophet,” she concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: APC Caretaker Committee In Closed-Door Meeting With Tinubu

Members of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee led by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday visited Lagos State and are currently holding a closed-door meeting with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the National Leader of APC… Read Full Story

BREAKING: PDP Dissolves South-West Zonal Caretaker Committee, Names New Team

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the South-West Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party and announced a new caretaker committee… Read Full Story

Buni Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Akande In Osun

The national chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) national caretaker committee, Ma Mala Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe, on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with the former interim national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande… Read Full Story

Post COVID-19 Economy: Nigerians Must Embrace Taxation For Survival ―Lagos Finance Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, has called on Nigerians to embrace taxation as the most potent way out of COVID-19 consequence, contending that crude oil had never been a reliable source of financing a country of Nigeria’s magnitude and diversity… Read Full Story

Post COVID-19 Economy: Nigerians Must Embrace Taxation For Survival ―Lagos Finance Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, has called on Nigerians to embrace taxation as the most potent way out of COVID-19 consequence, contending that crude oil had never been a reliable source of financing a country of Nigeria’s magnitude and diversity… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints More Ambassadors To Correct Imbalance

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors in a move to address complaints about the recent appointments of 41 non-career ambassadors… Read Full Story

FG Converts All Govt Hospitals In FCT To COVID-19 Sample Collection Centre

The Federal Government has converted all the government hospitals in FCT, Abuja, to COVID-19 sample collection sites, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said on Thursday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19… Read Full Story

AFDB, WTO, Others Seek Measures To Support Trade Finance In Developing Nations

The African Development Bank (AFDB), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other financial institutions (MDBs) are collaborating to support trade finance in developing nations in a bid to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on their economy… Read Full Story

$1bn Cloned Account: We Welcome House Of Reps Investigations ― NPA

Following a motion of urgent national importance and the consequent resolution of the House of Representatives to investigate an alleged secret account operated by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) with Unity Bank plc during plenary on Thursday, the management of the Authority reiterated the non-existence of… Read Full Story

Petrol Price Hike, Imposition Of Hardship On Nigerians ― PDP

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has described the new petrol price hike from N123 to N143.80 as the imposition of hardship on Nigerians by the ruling All Progressives Congress… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Collapse Of Public Waterworks

IT is more than a truism that in Nigeria, there is water everywhere, but very little to drink. The country is so richly endowed with water resources that a number of its 36 states have aquatic names: examples include Delta, Cross River, Rivers, Benue, Osun, Ogun and Niger. The country has 215 cubic kilometres of available… Read Full Story