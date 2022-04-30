My wife goes through my phone, threatens me with pestle, cutlass —Husband

A 61-year-old man, Mr Steve Bashorun, has sued his wife, Oluwaseyi, before an Alagbado Customary Court in Lagos State, for alleged threat to life.

Steve, who resides at Ikola area of Lagos State, told the court that he had been married to 40-year-old Oluwaseyi for 17 years.

He also accused his wife of failure to care for their three children, adding that she did not respect any of his family members, especially his mother.

Steve told the court he failed to earn his wife’s respect despite providing the home with foodstuff.

“My wife is violent and threatens me with dangerous weapons like cutlass, knife and pestle.

“She gets angry any time she goes through my phone call history and messages and threatens to kill me.





“I sometimes run away from home for months and stay with my second wife. I returned home in December 2021 after staying away for nine months.

“Oluwaseyi does not cook for me while she cooks for our children only when it pleases her.

“My elder brother came to our house one evening and she refused to cook for him. She abused my brother and he decided never to come to our house again,” the petitioner said.

Responding, Oluwaseyi denied exhibiting any violent behaviour, but admitted that she refused to cook for her brother-in-law.

“My husband was referring to an incident which occured 17 years ago. I had just given birth to our first child and was still feeling too weak to carry out the house chores including cooking. Unfortunately, my husband and his family members refused to understand.

“We do not buy food outside. I make sure I cook for my children to eat at home and also take to school.

“I also prepare dinner after closing for the day around 9:00 p.m,” she told the court.

Steve and his wife both told the court that they still loved each other.

The court president, Mr Alli Emmanuel, thus adjourned the case.