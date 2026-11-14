‘My wife fought me with broken bottles, created a shrine for Osun in our bedroom’

A man, Olabamiji, has dragged his wife, Adebisi, before Grade A Customary Court, sitting in Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, on the accounts of irresponsibility, constant fight and threat to his life by the latter.

Olabamiji stated that Adebisi was indifferent to his welfare and that of their children.

He explained that his wife was in the habit of returning home late, thereby starving him and their children.

The plaintiff added that the defendant easily got angry and always fought him with sticks and broken bottles.

According to the plaintiff, they were often given quit notice by their landlords as a result of his wife’s quarrelsome character.

Olabamiji stated that they were thrown out of the last house they lived in after, Adebisi threatened to beat their landlady black and blue.

The plaintiff said he decided to end their marriage after the defendant became an Osun worshipper and created shrine for the god in their room.

Olabamiji prayed the court to put an end to their relationship.

He also sought custody of their children, stating that his wife has failed in her responsibilities towards them.

Adebisi refused to make an appearance in court despite being served with the court procedures.

Olabamiji, in his evidence, said, “My wife and I met in 2014 and we started living together.

“I did not pay her bride price.

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“My lord, I have not enjoyed a day in our marriage since I got married to my wife. I am fed up with our relationship, and I am in court this morning to put an end to it.

“My wife has failed in her duties towards me and our children.

“She returns home late every day and starves me and our children of food.

“She never takes to correction and is always ready to fight me.

“She goes irate easily and will fight me with sticks and broken bottles.

“She extended her unruly behaviour towards our neighbours whom she is always at loggerhead with.

“We have lived in many houses because our landlords always sent us packing as a result of her troublesome nature.

“We were thrown out of the last apartment we rented after my wife threatened to beat our landlady.

“My lord, I no longer feel at ease in our apartment since my wife became Osun worshipper and created a shrine for her god in our bedroom.

“I ordered her to remove the shrine but she has remained adamant.

“I entreat the court for our children’s custody because my wife does not have time for them.”

The court president, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, adjourned the case for judgment.