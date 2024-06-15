A man, Olalere, has approached Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking the dissolution of his marriage to his wife, Mojisola, on the accounts of irresponsibility, lack of love, irreconcilable differences and domestic violence.

Olalere stated that Mojisola showed him and their children no love or care, and was in the habit of flouting his orders in the home.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant was full of violence and always ready to fight him and their neighbours.

According to Olalere, Mojisola gave support to their second child’s decision to get married while still in school.

He added that she refused that their fourth child attended the school he enrolled him in because it was a public school and denied him the opportunity of sitting for the common entrance examination into the secondary school.

Olalere said he was fed up with his wife’s uncouth behaviour and pleaded that their union be dissolved.

The plaintiff also sought custody of their last child, who is a male, so that he could raise him to be a responsible man.

He further sought an order, restraining his wife from threatening and interfering with his private life.

Mojisola denied all the allegations brought against her by her husband and also refused that their union be dissolved.

She explained that her husband was in the habit of sending his wives packing.

According to her, he had thrown four of his wives out of his home.

She further said that he was always threatening to charm and kill her.

The defendant further said that their marriage had once been dissolved and that her husband was awarded custody of their children.

She added that her husband took to beating and maltreating their children which made his family members begged her to return to him so that she could give them the love and care that were necessary.

Olalere, in his testimony said: “My wife and I did not hold any customary marriage, and I did not pay her bride price.

“I have never enjoyed our marriage for a second since she moved in with me.

“Mojisola does not show interest in my welfare and that of our children.

“She shows me no love or affection. I feel neglected and alone despite having her around me.

“My wife readily flouts my order and dismisses my views on issues.

“She told me that one of our daughters who was still a student had met a man she wanted to marry.

“I told my wife that our daughter was still in school and too young for marriage, but she threw her weight behind our daughter.

“I felt humiliated and reported my wife to her pastors in church and elders in our neighbourhood.

“They all counseled her and pointed her attention to the implications of supporting such an unwise decision.

“Rather than show appreciation and take to their godly counsel, she made them my enemies.

“I enrolled one of our children in a public school, but my wife was against it.

“She refused that she attend classes and denied her the opportunity of sitting for the common entrance examination into the secondary school, thus bringing about a setback in our child’s life.

“Mojisola is violent and derives joy in fighting me.

“She is always ready to pick at my faults and fight me.

“She extended her unruly behaviour to our neighbours who never ceased to complain about her irrational behaviour.

“Mojisola has turned me into a source of ridicule before our children and those in the neighbourhood.

“I am tired of our relationship and want an end to it.

“I pray the court to stop our marriage and grant me custody of our last who is a male and would need to be nurtured to be a responsible man.

“I, further request for an order restraining my wife from threatening and interfering with my private life.”

Mojisola in he reply said: “My husband is in the habit of throwing his wives out of his house.

“He had thrown out four women before marrying me.

“I do not agree to divorce. He cannot send me packing like others.

“He changed and became troublesome after we had our second child and refused that I have rest of mind.

“He sent our second child out of the home because she wanted to get married and threatened to charm and kill me.

“He once dragged me to court for divorce, and his prayer was granted.

“He was granted custody of our children, but his family came pleading that I returned to him because he was beating and maltreating them.

“I never stopped any of our children from going to school.

“In fact, we are both responsible for the payment of their school fees.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, in her judgment, stated that there was no marriage conducted between both parties but that they were mere co-habiting.

According to her, no customary marriage was held between both, and no bride price was paid.

She added that since the plaintiff was no longer interested in their relationship, the defendant was therefore restrained from threatening and interfering with his private life.

ALSO READ: What you should know about recent cholera outbreak in Nigeria