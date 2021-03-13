My wife dresses indecently, uses charm to collect money from men —Husband

A 44-year-old surveyor, Mr Sheriff Ahmed of Lagos State has secured divorce from his wife who he accused of having an extra marital affair with a policeman.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Sheriff had petitioned an Igando Customary Court, Lagos, seeking dissolution of his marriage to Rashidat Ahmed, 33, over alleged promiscuity.

In his testimony, he said: “My wife is promiscuous. She is having affair with a policeman.

“I checked her phone and saw love chats and other immoral talks with the policeman on WhatsApp.

“We fought over it and I wanted to send her packing, but I later forgave her due to interventions by friends and relatives.”

Sheriff also alleged that Rashidat, a businesswoman, dressed indecently.

“She wears clothes that are not fit for a married woman.

“I have begged her to change her style of dressing but she refused,” he told the court.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant also moves around with women of questionable character.

He further accused his wife of being fetish, adding that he saw a charm inside her bag.

“I found a charm in her bag; when I read what was written on it, I discovered that it was a command to extort money from men.”

He told the court that his wife had packed out of her matrimonial home for reasons best known to her.

Sheriff added that his wife constantly threatened to harass him with either the police or thugs.

He urged the court to end their marriage, saying that he no longer loved her.

Responding, Rashidat consented to the dissolution of their marriage.

She told the court that she was tired of battering by Sheriff.

“He turns me into a punching bag and rapes me after beating me.

“I have lost two pregnancies due to his beatings; he once beat me and I almost lost my left eye.

“I underwent a surgery but still can’t see clearly with the eye.

“He beat me to a state of coma many times and I was rushed to the hospital.

“I packed out of his house because of this. I might not be lucky the next time.”

The mother of two said that her husband always found fault with her dressing.

“My husband always complained whenever I dress.

“Does he want me to be tying wrapper just because I am married? I am a young lady and I must dress cute, “she said.

She denied having an affair with any policeman, claiming that Sheriff was just being jealous.

The court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, dissolved their marriage.

He said it was proper for both parties to go their separate ways since they were tired of living together as husband and wife.

Koledoye held that the court’s decision was in the best interest of both parties as all efforts to reconcile them failed.

“Since both parties consented to the dissolution of their marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve it.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mr Sheriff Ahmed and Mrs Rashidat Ahmed dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested; the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours, “he said.

Koledoye gave custody of their children to Rashidat and ordered the plaintiff to pay N10, 000 monthly for their feeding.

He held that Sheriff should be responsible for their children’s education and general welfare.

