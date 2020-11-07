My wife discusses our sexual affair in public, man tells court

A 42 year old Milenge woman has filed for divorce on account of her husband’s extreme sexual demand.

According to Zambia Observer, Minute Chola, of Talayi village, Milenge district, Luapula province, Zambia, has told the Milenge magistrate, Heaven Chimpandu that she has failed to sustain her husband’s bizarre sexual appetite.

“I have been having irreconcilable differences with my husband, Maybin Chisala, 45, because of his unusual sexual demands, she stated in court.

Minute testified that she was diagnosed with an illness and advised to reduce her sexual activity and heavy duties, as the illness resurfaces every time she engages in marathon sex, but that her husband has totally refused to adhere to her doctor’s advice.

“We have been married for seven years and my husband demands for sex from me even when I menstruating. He also cheats on me because he engages in extramarital affairs, ”she stated.

She added that more worse is the fact that her husband is a drunkard. According to her, Maybin does not take care of their two children aged three and five and the other nine children he had from his previous marriage.

In his defense, Maybin, a head cook at Milenge Secondary School, said his wife is a talkative and has tarnished his image by discussing their sexual affairs publicly.

“She left our bedroom a few weeks ago, but I still love and consider her as my wife and I want her back, ”Maybin stated.

In his ruling, the magistrate, Chipandu granted the couple divorce but ruled that Minute would not get any compensation because this was her second marriage, adding that she had failed to learn how to handle bedroom matters.

“To you Maybin, put your life in order and plan a proper future for these eleven children other than always thinking about sex and beer, ” Chipandu advised.

The magistrate gave Minute full custody of their two children and ordered Maybin to give his ex-wife K300 as child support on a monthly basis.

The couple were to share the property they jointly own.

