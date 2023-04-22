A man, Peter Gbodogbe, has dragged his wife, Omolola Gbodogbe, before Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State praying for the dissolution of their 11-year-old marriage on the grounds of lack of love and desertion by the latter.

The plaintiff further prayed for the custody of their only child whom he stated the defendant had no cordial relationship with.

Omolara was absent in court despite being served court summonses.

Peter in his evidence said: “Omolola and I had our traditional wedding in 2012 and I paid a bride price on her.

“Our marriage is blessed with a child we had in 2013.

“My lord, my marriage to my wife was not successful because she failed to be a good wife to me.

“Omolola neglected me and abandoned his duties towards me and our child.

“She was never there for us.

“My wife always refused to take to correction. The more I tried to call her attention to her shortcomings, the worse she became.

“We were therefore always at loggerheads as a result of her irresponsible acts.

“Our marriage brought me no comfort, while our home lacked the desired warmth.





“My wife and I lived daily like strangers.

“I left for work one faithful day and returned to meet an empty home. That was two years ago.

“Omolola abandoned her marriage. She deserted her home. My wife cared less about our child.

“She has failed to develop any cordial relationship with our child since she left us.

“My lord, my wife does not love me, neither do I love her.

“She stated that she was no longer interested in our marriage when she was served a court summon.

“My lord, I plead with this honourable court to end our relationship and grant me custody of our child.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case.

