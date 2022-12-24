My wife denies me sex, sends sexy messages to her lovers —Husband

A 36-year-old man of Lusaka’s Chelston area, Zambia has complained to the Lusaka Boma Local Court about the sex drought that has characterised his marriage.

Before the court was Best Bwanga who told the court how his wife, Phelliny Hamainza, 37, denies him sex on the pretext that she is on her menstrual period for two consecutive weeks.

According to Zambia Observer, Best stated that to his chagrin, Phelliny during this period was sending text messages to other men, telling them she was feeling horny.

“I found a chat in her phone with a man she called her business partner which read ‘I am horny.’ But she denies me sex saying she was having her menstrual period,” Best said.

Best stated this when the court gave him an opportunity to react to a matter in which Phelliny sued to divorce him for not supporting the family in any way.

Phelliny told the court that her husband was no longer interested in providing for the family, adding that he was only interested in having sex with her.

Best and Phelliny have been married for five years and have two children, aged two years old and four years old respectively.

“When we got married, he used to provide for the family. He, however, stopped and I had no choice than to take up his duties in the home. His only job is to sleep around with different women,” said Phelliny.

But Best countered his wife’s evidence, saying the main reason for the strain in their relationship was that his wife was cheating on him.

He explained that Phelliny was fond of having phone conversations which send any man into sexual fantasy.

In passing judgment, Justice Martha Tembo dissolved their marriage on grounds that its foundation was weak.

She noted that Best should not have moved in to live with Phelliny after being chased from his friend’s place.

Justice Tembo added that Best ought to have found a house to take Phelliny as a wife, as opposed to being kept by a woman whom he later married and still remained in her house.

Justice Tembo ordered Best to compensate his wife with K10, 000, to be paid in monthly installments of K350, beginning from January 2023 and child support of K500.