Grade A Customary Court, Oja Oba, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has adjourned for further hearing, the divorce suit brought before it by a man, Segun Jaiye, against his wife, Ronke Jaiye, on the accounts of lack of love, constant fight and public assault.

Segun told the court that he abandoned his home and moved to a new place of abode so that he could have rest of mind.

The plaintiff said that the defendant deprived him of the joy he desired in their marriage.

He explained that his wife was hostile and always fought him.

Segun, in addition, said that Ronke loved to keep malice.

He stated further that she refused that they ate together and that he stopped eating her food after he started seeing objects like strands of hair and particles of iron among others in his food.

Segun told the court that Ronke did the worst when she came to his office to fight and disgrace him after he had moved out of their home.

The plaintiff thus sought for an end to their relationship by the court.

He prayed the court to put their children in his wife’s custody.

Ronke pleaded not liable to all the charges brought against her.

She also refused that their marriage be dissolved.





Segun giving his evidence said: “My lord, I was a vibrant and happy person before I got married to my wife, but all these changed immediately she moved in with me.

“My wife shattered all my dreams about marriage and made the institution no longer appealing to me.

“Ronke is a contentious woman. It was obvious from the outset of our marriage that it would sooner rather than later hit the rock.

“I never had rest of mind throughout the time I lived with my wife because she was always on my neck.

“My wife always picked faults in our relationship. She would argue, shout on top of her voice and then fight me.

“We became a nuisance in the presence of our children and neighbours who were tired of mediating in our differences.

“Ronke lacks every virtue you would love to see in a woman and more importantly, your wife.

“She loves to keep malice and would refuse to talk to me for a length of time after we fought.

“My wife changed our pattern of eating in the home.

“We started off our marriage eating together, but she later abandoned this practice.

“In a bid to avoid talking to me, she would cook, serve our food in separate plates and gulped down portion, not waiting for me to join her.

“I began nursing fears when I started seeing objects like strands of hair, particles of iron and the likes in the food my wife prepared for me.

“I stopped eating her food after she failed to provide reasonable answers to these.

“My lord, I moved out of our home when it became obvious that our ways were irreconcilable.

“Ronke to my chagrin came to my office to fight me. I could have lost my job.

