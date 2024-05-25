A man, Abiona, has approached Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking that it end the relationship between him and his wife, Atinuke, on the accounts of irresponsibility, arrogance and denial of conjugal right by the latter.

Abiona added that Atinuke made him go through distress and turned him to an unhappy man by poisoning the minds of their children and instigating them against him.

The plaintiff stated that all efforts to make the defendant change proved abortive.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant later moved out their home with their children.

Abiona, therefore, prayed the court to put a stop to their wedlock and grant him custody of their children so that he could train and nurture them in love.

Atinuke agreed to divorce but refused that her husband be granted custody of their children, stating that he lacked the ability to take good care of them.

Abiona stated in his evidence, “I met my wife in 1999.

“We dated, and I later proposed marriage to her.

“She agreed, and we had a church wedding, although I did not pay her bride.

“For 19 years, I enjoyed a blissful relationship with my wife.

“Our marriage was peaceful and joyous.

“Atinuke was submissive and respectful. She gave me all the love and support I needed as her husband and the head of the home.

“We likewise raised our children in love and gave them all the attention they needed.

“But all these stopped immediately my wife became a prophetess.

“She started neglecting her duties towards me in particular, making the demands of her office as an excuse.

“I tried to reason with her, but she started taking me for granted.

“Atinuke became pompous and arrogant. She stopped being committed to me.

“She treated me with disdain and readily flouted my orders in the home.

“Our relationship obviously turned sour.

“My wife made our relationship more tensed when she intentionally neglected my emotional needs.

“She starved me of sex on a regular basis and left me to burn.

“Atinuke did the unpardonable when she poisoned the minds of our children and instigated them against me.

“Our children suddenly became withdrawn, hostile and unruly in their behaviour towards me.

“I found my life crashing like a pack of cards, and I found no comfort.

“My relationship with my wife has ended sour.

“My lord, I came to court because I want to pick up the pieces of my life and move on.

“I pray for divorce and custody of our children.

“Our children have got out of hand and need a firm hand to set them on the right path again.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, after she had heard the plaintiff adjourned the case till July 7 for further hearing.

