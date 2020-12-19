My wife beats me blue black, please separate us before she kills me, man begs court

Oja Oba/ Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has ruled over a divorce case brought before it by a man, Musibau Alimi against his wife, Bolaji Alimi.

Musibaru in his suit pleaded with the court to end his marriage to his wife on the accounts of troublesomeness and violence by the latter.

He added that she was fond of beating him.

Bolaji admitted to claim.

She told the court that her husband was uncaring and that he abandoned her during pregnancy.

The defendant added that he was always coming home late and that he would beat her any time she complained.

Bolaji told the court she was ready to part ways with her husband but prayed that it awarded her custody of their only child so that she could give him adequate attention.

“Bolaji already had a child when we met, but I still went on to marry her because I loved her.

“I realised I made the biggest mistake of my life a few months into our marriage when my wife started giving me hell.

“I have never met someone as troublesome as Bolaji in my whole life. She’s never happy when there is peace in the house. All that she loves to do is to foment trouble always.

“My lord, I no longer have a say in my house. My wife has usurped my position in the home and treats me with contempt.

“Any time we have an argument, Bolaji will turn it into a fight and before I know it, she will start beating me. She always beat the hell out of me and has made me a source of ridicule in our compound and among our family members.

“Bolaji loses control of herself any time she’s angry. She goes for any harmful object within her reach and hits me with it.

“I have become a regular face in the hospital and also spend meaning amount receiving medical treatment.

“My wife suddenly moved to her mother’s place without my consent and refused to return. She told me her mother dreamt that I used her for ritual.

“My lord, my marriage to Bolaji is a death trap and I want a release from it.

“I, therefore, pray the court to help me out by dissolving our union. I’m no more interested in it,” the plaintiff said.

In his testimony, Bolaji said: “There is no longer any marriage between Musibau and me. My lord, I, therefore, agree to divorce.

“My husband is uncaring. He doesn’t love me.

“Musibau abandoned me when I was pregnant. He was hardly ever at home. He showed me no love or attention. He cared less about my welfare.

“I was solely responsible for the medical treatment I received at this period.

“My husband is in the habit of coming home late and he has never given any reasonable excuse for this. Rather than be remorseful, he beats me for complaining.

“Musibau and I hardly chat or discuss like husband and wife do. There is no rapport between us.

“I moved out of his house to my mother’s place when I tired of his beatings and living a solitary life.”

Giving his judgment, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade pronounced their marriage dissolved.

Odunade granted the defendant custody of their only child while the plaintiff was asked to pay N5,000 every month as his feeding allowance.

The payment, he stated, must be carried out through the court.

He was further mandated to be responsible for his education when the time comes and likewise his medical attention.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Why People Fail To Prepare And Fail In Life

The life of Meriwether Lewis shows a truth about preparation: spectacular achievement comes from unspectacular preparation…