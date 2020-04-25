My wife aborted another man’s pregnancy —Husband

An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court in Ekiti State recently adjourned judgment on a divorce case filed by ‎a mechanic, Olayiwola Olarewaju, against his wife, Yetunde Olarewaju.

The court president, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, adjourned the case after she had listened to both parties.

Olayiwola, 39, had asked the court to dissolve his 7-year-old marriage to Yetunde over allegation of adultery and assault.

The petitioner told the court that his wife was adulterous and troublesome.

He said although no marital rites were done to consummate their union, but that it was blessed with three children.

The petitioner told the court that he had in 2013, sued her, because she aborted a pregnancy she had for another man while they lived together.

He said the intervention of family members compelled him to eventually withdraw the matter from court.

He said on December 25, 2017, the respondent left the house with their two children in the pretext of going to collect money from one of her debtors in Oke-Ila Street.

According to the petitioner, the respondent returned home the following day.

“She claimed she and our two children slept in her uncle’s house at Oke-ila Street,” he said.

Olayiwola, however, said he and his elder sister often monitored his wife and discovered she was always going to a particular man’s house.

He said it was discovered that the respondent had often visited the man.

The petitioner further said apart from being adulterous, the respondent was a trouble maker.

Olayiwola prayed the court to dissolve the union, adding that the court should grant him custody of his three children to enable him take good care of them.

Testifying in the matter as witness, Mrs Olayinka Adeoye, re-echoed the allegations of the petitioner that the respondent was adulterous.

According to her, she and the petitioner have caught the respondent in several compromising sexual acts with a man other than the petitioner.

The respondent, Yetunde, 33, denied all the allegations leveled against her.

She told the court that on December 25, 2017, her debtor actually delayed her and in the process the battery of her phone went flat.

According to her, the incident unfortunately compelled her to sleep in her uncle’s house.

Yetunde said she could not get a motorcycle or taxi to bring her home around 10:00 p.m.

She prayed the court to award the custody of her three‎ children to her, if the petitioner insisted that the court should dissolve their union.

The respondent further requested that the court ordered the petitioner to pay her N15, 000 as monthly feeding allowance for their three ‎children.

Make No Mistake, Coronavirus Will Be With Us For A Long Time, Says WHO DG

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday that he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its suspension of funding, but that his main focus was on ending the pandemic and saving lives, Reuters reported… Read full story

COVID-19: Governors Adopt Two-Week Inter-State Lockdown • Call for decentralisation of COVID-19 response

The 36 state governors, on Wednesday, unanimously resolved to adopt a two-week inter-state lockdown as part of measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus across the country… Read full story

Covid-19: Chinese Treatment Of Africans

IN the wake of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic experience, China has treated African residents within its borders like scum. The situation has been so bad that it is actually difficult to believe that its previous investments in the continent had wholesome intentions. China’s inhuman and hostile disposition to Africans in China… Read full story

FG Bans Inter-State Movement Of COVID-19 Patients

The Federal Government has banned inter-state movement of Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the country. Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, said this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF), briefing on COVID-19… Read full story

COVID-19: Fake News Purveyors To Be Sanctioned, Says Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that purveyors of fake news would be apprehended and sanctioned. Mohammed said while fielding questions from newsmen at the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 daily press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja… Read full story

ASUU Kicks Against Submission Of BVN As Condition For Payment Of Withheld Two-Month Salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it has rejected the submission of Bank Verification Number (BVN) as a condition for payment of February and March withheld salaries of lectures… Read full story

FG Replies ASUU: No BVN, No Payment Of Withheld Salaries

The Federal Government on Wednesday insisted that members of the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU) will have to make their Banks Verification Number (BVN) available for the various vice-chancellors to validate before they would be paid their withheld February and March salaries… Read full story

World Bank Predicts Decline In Remittances To Nigeria, Other LIMCs

The World Bank has said that as a consequence of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, remittances to Nigeria and other low and middle-income countries (LMICs) are projected to fall by 19.7 per cent to $445 billion… Read full story

High Number Of Coronavirus Cases Evidence Of Community Spread, Says Presidential Task Force

The Presidential Task Force on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has given reasons the number of infections in the country has shot up… Read full story

COVID-19: Kano Relaxes Lockdown For One Day

Kano State government has relaxed the ongoing lockdown in the state for one day, 6 am-12 pm tomorrow (Thursday). This is to allow residents to buy foodstuffs and other items for preparation of the forthcoming… Read full story

COVID-19: No Definite Time For Evacuation Of Nigerians In US, UK, China, Others, Says Foreign Affairs Minister

Nigerians resident in foreign countries but anxious to return home may have to wait for a longer time. Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the disclosure on Wednesday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force to combat the coronavirus pandemic… Read full story

COVID-19, Malaria Double Danger This Rainy Season

The current COVID-19 pandemic has taken the spotlight in the news. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the rainy season is here and so is malaria. In 2018, malaria killed 405,000 people, most of them in Africa… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE