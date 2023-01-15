My voice is my greatest strength —Zadok

Nigeria singer, Zadok Aghalengbe, known simply as Zadok, has said that his unique voice is what stands him out.

The singer, who was a top 12 contestant in the Nigerian Idol Season 7 show, said that his voice is his magic formula.

“I realised that I can sing any type of song, I can create any type of music. I could create Afro sounds very well. I could create an Amapiano sound very well. I could create this Black American pop and R&B very well. I can also create soul music very well.

“So, my voice is just, I don’t know how to say it, but I just know that I’m blessed with the voice to do a lot. So, I’m flexible with my voice to make a lot of sounds.

“I grew up listening to a lot of voiced women; a lot of R Kelly, a lot of Asa, and a lot of 2Face. I grew up listening to a lot of them and at some point; I was stuck with Michael Bolton and then John Mayer.

“Before I even started music professionally, I listened to a lot of songs- alternative types of music a lot. I would just vibe to them while I was growing up. So, that has actually shaped my sound. Now, I can do a lot with my sound and create a lot of music.

“It’s my voice. My voice is my biggest strength. Like during the show, people were saying: ‘Zadok’s voice can move mountains,’ that kind of thing. You know, I’ve got that very bold, big voice. Sweet, husky, bold big voice.

The Aye crooner also revealed that he was heartbroken before the start of the show.

“Before the show, I mean, before the Nigerian idol, I was heartbroken. I am a sucker for love, I am somebody who believes in love. I love to love; probably the way I grew up.

“My dad was a very loving man. He believed in love and he actually loves to love. So, we grew up like that, with so much love in the family. I just found myself listening to a lot of love songs. And then, coming out of the competition, the love I got from people,” he said.





He also said that the “preacher of love EP” came from what people called him on the show.

According to him: “People started calling me a preacher of love because I was singing love songs all the time. It was only nice for me to just name the EP preacher of love.”

