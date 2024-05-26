A certified lash artist and health education expert, Omolaja Deborah has said she hopes to use her resources and wealth of experience to empower individuals and communities by fostering confidence and creating employment opportunities.

With a firm commitment to safety and boosting client confidence, she has transitioned from academia to becoming a successful entrepreneur.

Running her own thriving lash business, Deborah noted that her expertise goes beyond providing exceptional beauty services.

She stated that being dedicated to training aspiring lash artists, sharing her knowledge and skills to help them excel are what inspire her to keep going.

For her, the vision is clear: to uplift individuals and communities by instilling confidence and generating employment opportunities.

Deborah’s approach to beauty is transformative. Each lash stroke, she said tells a story of empowerment and positive change.

Her efforts she said are “aimed at building a network of confident individuals who are not only skilled in their craft but also equipped to contribute economically to their communities”, she added.

ALSO READ: Condemnations trail reinstatement of Sanusi as Emir despite court order