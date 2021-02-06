My value is why I cannot be overlooked —Tricia Ikponmwonba

Tricia Ikponmwonba is regarded as one of Nigeria’s leading business coaches and her track record has earned her the moniker ‘business fixer.’ After a decade of corporate experience involving working with multinationals, she went independent and started Triciabiz, with the aim of levelling the playing ground for small businesses. In this interview by KOLA MUHAMMED, she discusses life as a career woman, transition into entrepreneurship and what businesses can do to survive in the face of a pandemic.

YOU have a name that would open virtually any door in the country and beyond, to the envy of many. How has the journey been to the top?

The journey has been both exciting and challenging. Exciting because I am doing what I love by teaching entrepreneurs how to grow their business and make money from their knowledge. It’s been a rewarding journey so far but not without its challenges.

It’s not been easy getting people to trust you with helping their brands either because of their past experiences with other business coaches or that they do not see the reason why they should part with money to get the knowledge they need to grow their businesses. They would rather spend time watching YouTube videos and end up needing more help after watching the videos but still would not part with their funds to get the help they need.

Also, it has been challenging getting the attention of foreign entrepreneurs whom I know my knowledge can effectively help their businesses grow. But with each passing day, I am making significant progress. I had a Singaporean entrepreneur and entrepreneurs from two other European countries sign up for my ‘Monetise Your Knowledge Online Course’ when I launched in February, 2020.

One could say that you have ‘seen it all’, due to your wealth of experience both in the corporate world and being an independent entrepreneur. Would you pick one experience over the other?

I would say the corporate world prepared me for the entrepreneurship life that I have been living since 2017. I am doing absolutely what I love, impacting businesses and smiling to the bank while at it. So, if I were to pick, it’ll surely be the independent entrepreneur that I am.

There are many women who have expressed being overlooked in the corporate world. Did you have any such encounter?

Sadly, we’re in a world where, especially in some industries, a woman has got to prove herself ten times over as valuable to avoid being overlooked. All the same, I’ll advise that whoever, male or female, wants to avoid being overlooked must strive to be a person of immense value. Value is never overlooked and that has always been my advantage.

There have been complaints of female marginalisation across the Nigerian professional space. Since your foray into professional life in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, would you say that things have got better for the female folks?

Thanks to the big shots breaking strides and proving that what men can do, women can do too. I believe that in no time, the world will be at least 85% better for every female folk worldwide as we continue to thrive and contribute our uniqueness to the world.

Your marriage didn’t go as planned and marital break-up is a yoke many women struggle to cope with, which sometimes ruins their career. However, you have continued to train entrepreneurs while pushing your business further. What’s the secret to that strength?

My secret is God, support system, the love for what I do and ultimately my passion to fulfill purpose despite all odds.

How has your background influenced your career and the person you are today?

Growing up and seeing my mother run a business, I’ll say, was a driving force. I saw reasons to want to discover how she could do business better instead of working so hard with just little returns. I figured there must be a better way, for her and other entrepreneurs out there. Asides that, I have always loved sharing knowledge and making money for myself. I remember gathering the children in my neighborhood to teach holiday lessons when I was still in primary school and I’d collect N20 as lesson fees from each of them. It’s always been my joy to share my knowledge and here we are today!

As the popular ‘business fixer’, what are your projections for businesses in Nigeria in the new year especially with the reality occasioned by a pandemic?

So many businesses are still recovering from the effect of the pandemic but as long as business owners are ready to adapt to changing business trends, stay learning, and remain innovative, 2021 is going to be a good year but not without its own challenges which, I believe, we will all overcome once we put in the right structure.

Any piece of advice for women looking up to you as inspiration for their careers?

I will advise that they make sure they’re taking the path because it’s what they want to do and not what they are ‘just trying out’. The journey will be filled with different types of experiences, and ultimately, it’s the vision that will keep you going. Always give value and you will remain valuable.

