My throne has set aside fund to rehabilitate thugs in Iwo land ― Oluwo

A first-class traditional ruler in Osun State, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi on Wednesday said, his throne had set aside a fund to rehabilitate neglected youths who have been derogatorily tagged as thugs in the town.

The royal father who made this known in a statement in Osogbo affirmed that the era of raising thugs for destructive purposes in the society is gone and dead.

According to him, “As a royal father, I have the interest and cater for all strata of my community. You will see me visiting the neglected immobile aged under their roofs while I equally feed the orphans in my palace. I want to extend the same gesture to the youths who are called thugs.”

“Some of these people are neglected and derogatorily judged as a nuisance. As a father, I must ensure they are properly integrated into the system and progress of Iwoland.”

“To achieve the rehabilitation target, I have set aside a fund to promote their talent. I want to host, wine, dine and exchange words of hope in them. I want to give promoters of thuggery in Iwoland a red card.”

“Iwoland is a place of hope. We want to see our youth been part of the process. We will ensure Iwoland becomes the bastion of peace in Iwoland.”

“The orphans, widows and the less privileged can join the session. There will be food and drink for all and sundry at the event.”

He however who disclosed that the 2020 end of the year Oluwo- youths engagement is scheduled for Thursday 31st December 2020 by 4:30 pm, explained that, the assemblage is designed to orientate, sensitize and educate youths on the need to redirect their energy on promising engagements to be positively useful to their immediate societies.

