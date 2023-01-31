My tenure has entrenched true democratic principles in Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Dutse, Jigawa State, affirmed that the last seven years has seen the entrenchment of true principles and governance in the Nigerian polity.

The President spoke at a state banquet after commissioning several projects executed by the federal, Jigawa State governments and the private sector.

While speaking on the 2023 general elections, he restated his call on Nigerians to remain peaceful, saying: ‘‘Despite some of the challenges that continued to test the process of our democracy, I strongly believe, we have witnessed in the last seven years, entrenchment of the true principles and ideals of democratic governance in the Nigerian Polity. This has been one of the hallmarks of this Administration.

‘‘I must emphasize that tolerance and understanding are vital to the conduct of free elections.’’

The President said that the newly inaugurated 5,700 hectares Hadejia Valley Irrigation Scheme in Auyo Local Government Area of Jigawa State will significantly contribute to Nigeria’s quest for food security, job creation and economic diversification.

He urged the host community to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the gigantic irrigation infrastructure, saying ‘‘It will be a small part in our over-all quest to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.’’

He also charged the Jigawa State Government to sustain its commitment to the Agricultural Sector, acknowledging the success of the Cluster System introduced by the present administration of Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar under the slogan of “Farming is a Business”.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina,

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity), noted that during his one-day official visit to Jigawa State the President visited four local government areas to inaugurate projects including the Hadejia Valley Irrigation Scheme at Auyo, Birnin Kudu Specialist Hospital, Malam Alu Integrated Agro-Allied Farm, Birnin Kudu and the dualized Unity-Pentagon-Fanisau Road.

At the farm, the President unveiled a 50.3 metres flag pole, described as the tallest in the country.