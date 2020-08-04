My suspension politically motivated ― Ondo lawmaker, Akinribido

The suspended lawmaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Tomide Akinribido said his suspension by the leadership of the House of Assembly is politically motivated.

Akinribido who maintained that his support for the embattled deputy governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, over his impeachment responsible for his suspension.

He said he was suspended for not supporting moves to impeach Deputy Governor of the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

Speaking with journalists, Akinribido said the suspension was planned and hatched by the other lawmakers to witch hunt him, denying insulting the Speaker as being alleged.

Akinribido said the plot against him became thickened as the Deputy Governor planned to move to the Zenith Labour Party.

Speaking on Akinribido’s suspension, the Director Information Services in the House of Assembly, Mr Sehinde Fanokun, said Akinribido was suspended over uncomplimentary and derogatory remarks on the social media.

He said the lawmaker statements are capable of bringing the integrity of the House into disrepute.

According to Fanokun, when the allegation was raised at plenary, a four-man ad-hoc committee was inaugurated by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David, to investigate the matter and report back to the House.

He said that the Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Rt. Hon. Samuel Aderoboye noted that Akinribido admitted that he authored the alleged uncomplimentary remarks and claimed to have apologised to the Speaker and other colleagues through phone calls assuring that such would not repeat itself in future.

He, however, said the committee recommended punishment for the lawmaker to serve as a deterrent to others.

A motion was moved by the Majority leader of the House, Hon. Olamide Oladiji and seconded by Hon. Adefiranye Festus, the Rt. Honourable Speaker, Oleyelogun Bamidele David noted that the messages in question were condemnable.

The Speaker ruled that Akinribido should be suspended indefinitely while he should submit all government property in his care to the Clerk of the House.

