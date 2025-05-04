My style of music resonate with every generation — Willix TheMan

Nigerian music artiste, Nevoh Williams Onyekachi, widely known as WilliX TheMan, has said that his style of music resonate with every race, generation and gender.

He made this known while speaking with journalists on the heels of the release of his new song, titled: ‘Chakam’ which he said is loaded with strong messages to promote the beauty of our different personalities and how we can appreciate ourselves.

“Everybody is unique in their different bodies, so my message which is embedded in the song is simple: “love yourself”. This is because no matter how much your family members and your friends love you, it cannot be as much as you will love yourself.”

Willix TheMan’s music journey began in 2022, although he has always been part of different music groups. He decided to take his usic professionally in 2023 when he hit the studio for the recording and making of sample music, demo tapes. This was followed by the release of his debut single.

Speaking on what should be expected after the new single, Willix TheMan, said:”I won’t let the cat out of the Bag, but after Chakam, I have an EP coming and trust me when I say the songs on the EP will blow your mind.”