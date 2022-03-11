My soon-to-be released songs will surprise many — Kingdom, Nigerian Idol Season 6 winner

Kingdom Kroseide stole many hearts during his first audition at last year’s edition of the Nigerian Idol. In fact, judge Seyi Shay cried. After going on to win the show, not so much was heard from the talented musical artiste. He recently narrated his experiences after the show and what he has in store for fans. ROTIMI IGE brings excerpts.

Kingdom Kroseide introduced himself to the world in the most splendid way possible. During his first-ever Nigerian Idol audition at the start of season six, he made one of the judges cry. They were tears of joy because judge Seyi Shay had finally found someone who had as much talent and conviction as she had been looking for.

Kingdom sailed through all the audition stages to claim a spot on the top 11 going into the live shows. Interestingly, this was not his first try at a competition. The 24-year-old had previously won a different contest but said, “Well, I love to sing, and competitions have sort of been a thing for me. When I went for Nigerian Idol, I was discouraged. I mean, I had won another competition before, and I didn’t really get it. I didn’t get what I wanted. So, I just wanted to come for the competition and do what I like to do – sing.”

During the live shows, one could tell that Kingdom had significantly improved from his first time on the Nigerian Idol stage. First, he improved vocally, unlocking new aspects of his voice the audience didn’t experience during the auditions. Next, he improved as a performer. He learned to control the stage, rule emotions, and even add some dance moves to his performance. Kingdom has continued to improve his performance skills in preparation for the release of his first project.

“Nigerian Idol exposed me very much to what I stand to face when my songs come out. I think I’ve reduced the shows this period because I want to focus well on my writing and the production of my songs. I know I will become better at performing, especially my songs. I’ve performed in churches and some of my friends’ concerts. Omawumi invited me twice for her album listening, and I performed there and on many other platforms. The audiences can relate to my songs and my personality in Nigerian Idol.”

On July 11, 2021, he beat equally talented Francis Atela to win Nigerian Idol season six.

He described that moment saying, “It felt awesome. I thank God because the dream I always thought I had was not just fiction or something that would not be realistic. I thank God that it worked out for me. That was one of the most amazing moments of my life. I’d always envisioned myself singing to so many people and getting very awesome feedback and then seeing it work out. So when I won, it was an awesome feeling.”

Since his win, Kingdom’s life had taken a 360-degree turn, and he shared with FRIDAY TREAT details about what’s been happening since last July.

“Life after the show has been awesome. I thank God. Over time, I’ve been writing and trying to get my sound suitable for the audience and come out with the best songs. And I think I’m doing most of my songwriting and production and waiting for the right time to put the songs out. Then I’ve also been going out for shows wherever people invite me to, and it has been awesome.”

Sharing plans for his music, Kingdom says fans should expect his EP this year. “My EP is coming out soon. Expect more singles. For these sets of works that I’ve done, you’d see songs that have to do with love, hustle, and God. Although it doesn’t sound gospel, you would also see songs about celebration. Many people will be shocked with the kind of songs I’ll be coming out with, and it’s intentional.”

The music aside, Kingdom is excited that he has been able to show that you can do anything you put your mind to. For someone who started singing professionally at age 18, it is almost surreal that he has already made his first N30million off the music. Six years after the decision to take music seriously while in the university, Kingdom is proving to be an inspiration to many others.

“For me, this is the best moment of my life because I like to be an inspiration to people. If there’s one thing this process has taught me so far, it’s that every process through this journey has been a lesson. When I first started recording, I sounded like a novice. Now, I sound better and get better every day. So, winning Nigerian Idol has been a nice way to tell people not to give up. I’m not a motivational speaker, but I will tell you that it will work for you if you keep at what you’re doing. I’ll tell you, it has worked for me and to trust that it can also work for you.”

Through all the changes and growth Kingdom has experienced this year, his most powerful emotion has been gratitude. The season six winner spoke almost as if he still cannot believe his life has now changed a whole year after.

He concluded by sharing, “If there’s one thing I keep thanking God for about my breakthrough so far, it’s the fact that I wasn’t just able to reach out to Nigerians, I was able to reach out even far across, far and wide. Sometimes I get to check my Instagram page, and I go to people following me, and I’m like, wow, so this and that particular person is following me. And I’m so grateful. Every day I get to say I’m so grateful. My sound is something that is recognised even outside Nigeria”.

Season seven of Nigerian Idol premiered on Sunday, February 6, 2022, and it’s only a matter of time until a new winner will emerge. For the seventh season, two new judges, Simi and D’banj, join Obi Asika in the search for Nigeria’s biggest music talent. The headline sponsors of Nigerian Idol season seven are Bigi Drinks and Binance.

