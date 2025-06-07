My song “Oh Nigeria” was to address societal ills in Nigeria –Sylars

Gospel artiste, Sylars Akhigbe, aka Sanctified Sylars, has disclosed that his song titled “Oh Nigeria” was to address the ills in the country.

Sylars said he wrote the song in 2019 to impact society as a patriotic citizen.

He said calls were made on the Nigerian government to do everything necessary to give Nigerians a better life.

The Artiste recalled playing the guitar, the piano and consequently discovered his musical talent.

Akhigbe explained that his passion for music was drawn from his experience about life.

“Everybody has different ways about how they stumbled on their career path.

“I started playing the guitar. From there, I moved to piano before I discovered I could sing. And I started singing from there. Consequently, I became a music director.

“My passion is drawn from experience about life and how I see things unfold.

“My first musical project was in 2019 titled Oh Nigeria. It was basically addressing the ills of the country. I used my platform to call on the government to swing into action in addressing the ills of society,” he said.

