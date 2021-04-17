My song ‘Fearless’ is to inspire others to believe in themselves —Brenique Adams

Temitope Adams with the stage name, Brenique is a singer, makeup artist and a graduate of Linguistics from the University of Ilorin. After making several creative covers on her social media pages, she went on to write her own songs and creating her sound. The bilingual artiste in this interview by FAVOUR BOLUWADE, speaks about her career and what influenced her first single, ‘Fearless’. Excerpts:

You say you are multi lingual, what languages do you speak?

I speak French, English and Yoruba.

Why did you start building your music career?

I loved music since I was young and I have always dreamt of someday making my own music, writing my own songs and creating my own sound. So, I started music officially in 2020. I started posting covers on YouTube and Instagram.

You have your debut music out now which is a break into the industry, what is the song about?

My first song, ‘Fearless’, is written by me. I wrote the song in 2018. I was inspired to write the song because I realised I had very low self-esteem and I had little belief in myself. ‘Fearless’ came as a result of breaking out of my shell. It’s a great sound and a great start for my music career. My desire is to inspire others through the song; which has impactful lyrics and is also very musical.

What do you think about the music industry in general?

I think it’s a competitive world. Everyone’s fighting for a place at the top. It requires a lot of sacrifices and hard work to keep moving!

What motivates you the most when writing songs?

Most times I am influenced by what’s happening around me, what I am thinking or what I feel at the moment.

How did you develop yourself to be a great singer?

Listening to great music has been really helpful.

Are you of the opinion that because music is a universal language, anyone should sing or can sing?

I listen to different genres of music and I definitely believe music is soulful. It’s a language that anyone can use to convey a message. It doesn’t matter if you are a singer or not.

Who are your mentors or those you wish to have collaborations with?

I’m a believer and most times I just depend on God to guide me through. Although I have few persons that I get advice from but it’s not often.

Future collaborations?

Yes! I have always dreamt of working with a great band of musicians! I look forward to having collaborations.

