My song ‘Eko’ to celebrate Lagos as land of opportunities, prosperity — Jemiriye

Afro Fusion diva and Nigerian Idol 2012 finalist, Jemiriye, has given reasons why she has made a song dedicated to Lagos. Speaking to Friday Treat recently about her latest song ‘Eko’, which will be released today, she said that the song speaks about the uniqueness of Lagos and how it fuels anyone’s dream to succeed.

“You can come to Lagos on your feet and leave years later in a G Wagon. Lagos is the land of opportunities and anyone can succeed”, she said.

The songstress, who hails from Osun State stressed that she decided to pay homage to Lagos State where she was raised because she found fame and fortune in it.

“I decided to make a song dedicated to Lagos because it gave me most of what I have and who I am today. This is why it is the centre of excellence. This is why everyone wants to come here because the spirit of Lagos is the spirit of excellence. Even in the entertainment industry, people come down here to be seen outside; the likes of Timaya, 2face and many more, they all had to come down here to get that excellence in their career and now the world is celebrating them.

“If you can make it in Lagos, you can make it anywhere in the world. As a Lagosian, you can identify fake people; you know where they are going so you’re already ahead of them. That’s the street and the streets are not smiling. It doesn’t matter how smart you are, someone is already ahead of you, that’s how Lagosians are. Like I said, it means that you are extra smart, you’re not stupid, you’re not slow, you are careful because there something about us Nigerians, you don’t want to bring shame to your family”, she said.

She also revealed that she would be releasing more songs later in the year.

