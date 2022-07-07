My son, Kamilu, was implicated, forced to admit homosexual offence ― Father

Father of one of the three persons convicted of homosexuality and sentenced to death by stoning by a Ningi Sharia Court, 20-year-old, Kamilu Ya’u, has said that his son admitted to having committed the offence under duress as he was allegedly beaten to a pulp.

Mal. Ya’u Isubu Gwada made the allegation while speaking to journalists in Gwada, lamenting that his family did not engage the services of a legal practitioner because they do not have the means of doing so.

According to him, “my son was not among those who committed the offence of homosexuality. It was later that those arrested and implicated him to be among them. He was then arrested and charged with them.”

The old man added that “I am sure that it was because I participated in the arrest of the two people, they decided to implicate my son in order to get even with me.”

A visibly worried Yau Isubu said that the family is doing everything humanly possible to see to it that their son was freed before the expiration of the 30 days grace for appeal given by the court.

He, however, called on civil and human rights organisations in the country to come to the aid of his son who is innocent of the offence considering that they do not have the financial strength to pursue an appeal in a higher court.

It will be recalled that a Sharia court in Ningi on June 29 found three people guilty of committing the offence of homosexuality and after they pleaded guilty to the offence, they were duly sentenced to death by stoning.