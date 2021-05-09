My solo career has been fruitful —Mr P

With several attempts to bring back the defunct music group, P-Square, made up of Paul and Peter Okoye, it appears Peter has chosen to keep pushing his career as a solo artiste.

After their infamous break-up some years back, the duo who were famous as one of the most successful and popular twin brothers on the African music scene embraced solo careers and have been trying to focus on their music.

Most of their fans believe they were better together as a group, pointing out that their solo careers have not lived up to expectations and should therefore have a rethink.

But from the look of things, Mr P appears to have moved on from talks about a reunion with his half brother. With a new album, The Prodigal already making waves and taking him on tours, Peter who adopted the moniker Mr P shortly after the split said he could not have asked God for a better time to celebrate his success.

On his verified Facebook post, Mr P remarked that he was written off by certain people who felt that he could not thrive successfully in music without his twin brother, adding that his first album as a solo artiste has put such claims to rest.

“Tell me now why I should not be proud of myself and the journey I have embarked upon in the last few years. I can comfortably say that I have given hope to the hopeless and voice to the voiceless. I am embarking on The Prodigal music tour very soon and I am very proud of myself,” he said.

He added that those who were quick to write him off should answer the question of who sings better now between him and his twin brother, saying “I am blessed and you all know it,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…