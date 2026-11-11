‘My smile doesn’t mean life is perfect’, Lateef Adedimeji opens up about struggles

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has reflected on some of the personal struggles he has faced, saying his cheerful disposition does not tell the full story of his life.

The actor shared the reflection in an Instagram post on Tuesday, where he expressed gratitude to God for helping him remain strong through difficult times.

According to Adedimeji, he has experienced painful moments and fought battles that people know little or nothing about.

He explained that choosing to remain cheerful despite these experiences does not mean he has had a trouble-free life.

The actor added that his challenges have not stopped him from believing, appreciating life and finding reasons to smile.

He wrote, “Life hasn’t always been easy, but I won’t let that stop me from being happy.

“I’ve been wounded, I’ve shed tears, and I’ve engaged in battles that no one is aware of. But in spite of everything, I still stand, believe, and smile.

“My smile doesn’t mean that life is perfect; rather, it means that I haven’t overcome my obstacles. Give thanks to God for the bravery, grace, and fortitude to keep going.”