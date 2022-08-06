‘My sister in-law turned my husband against me, made him beat me’

Crime & Court
By Toluwani Olamitoke
A Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dissolved the marriage between Mabel Obiojo and her husband Samuel, over domestic violence.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge, Labaran Gusau, dissolved their marriage on grounds of perpetual quarrel and domestic violence.

“It is on record that both parties have consented to the dissolution of their marriage. The petitioner also asked for the custody of the child in their marriage and the respondent did not object to that.

“In view of this, the court has no other choice than to grant the petitioner’s prayer of divorce and custody of their child since her husband did not object to it.

“The marriage is hereby dissolved and custody of the child produced by their marriage granted to the petitioner. The petitioner is to allow the child spend weekends and holidays with the respondent.

“The respondent is also ordered to pay N20,000 to the respondent for the monthly upkeep of the child in their marriage and also refund the dowry of N20,000 to the petitioner,” Labaran said.

Mabel told the court, “I am tired of this marriage. Since my sister in-law moved in with us, it has been one trouble or the other. She instituted my husband to beat me.”

