My relationship with Jaiye Kuti—Enny Allison

UK-based Nigerian actor and movie producer, Enny Allison may have left Nigeria to seek greener pastures new abroad, a decision he says he does not regret even though he believes Nigeria remains his home. In this interview by SEGUN ADEBAYO, he shares the story of his relocation, career growth, among other issues.

The coronavirus pandemic has grounded many sectors around the world including the movie industry. How have you been coping with these times?

Well, it has been a difficult period of restrictions to everyday activities including the movie industry which is my line of profession. According to the government guidelines, we are meant to practise social distancing which is difficult when it comes to film making. There are some roles which need physical contact but it is impossible for us not to have physical contact when making movies. For instance, you need a make-up artiste at your location and he or she would need to touch your face regularly. Another instance is the role of a man and his wife or a doctor where you need to come close to your patient for treatment. It has been difficult but now that the lockdown has been lifted, we are back to full movie production.

How has life abroad helped you become the man you wanted to be?

Living abroad has opened my eyes to a lot of different ideas when it comes to movie making. For instance when producing a movie, it takes a minimum of six to eight months to make a short and simple movie in the UK but in Nigeria, it can take as little as four days to make a short movie which always has a bad effect on many Nigerian movies. So because of my exposure, I am able to introduce and practice a better way of film production in Nigeria.

Would you have been this successful if you had stayed back in Nigeria?

Being in the UK or Nigeria does not determine my success because anywhere I stay in the world, what determines success is your ability to work hard and stay positive that everything good will come.

What do you cherish most about being an actor?

I cherish everything about being an actor especially playing lead roles. The plan is to go back on set to finish up the abandoned movies and make more movies.

How did you begin your acting journey?

To be honest, acting has always been my passion since my teenage years. I grew up around well known legends such as the late Gbenga Adeboye, Toba Opaleye and Kola Olawuyi. One of my brothers worked with them in the 90s, and as a young boy, I would normally follow him to the studios to observe them. Sometimes, they would visit and hold meetings in our house.

Who were the people you looked up to in the industry before you became an actor?

I have always admired lots of Nollywood actors; I was always excited whenever I saw Charles Olumo popularly known as Baba Agbako. Segun Arinze is another actor I admire watching his action movies. There are also the like of Alex Osuji, Pete Edoche, Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami, and my mentor and boss, Jaiye Kuti. They are all famous actors that I looked up to.

When did you feature in your first movie?

I started appearing in soap operas in the UK through an agency called PHA. I featured in Coronation Street and Holly Oaks as a backup actor. I also appeared in a few UK adverts and some modelling jobs as well through the agency.

How many movies have you produced so far?

I am the executive producer in the movies I produced in 2019 in conjunction with Jaiye Kuti. The movie was jointly produced with Hamzart Abolore, who is also a resident in the UK. The movies are entitled Ninu awon orun and Odi owo, which we hope to release next month.

You are an actor, singer and presenter. How do you manage to juggle the three without any clash?

Acting is like a therapy for me. I must say being an actor is my favourite of the three. Being in action on set gives me a sense of happiness and fulfillment.

As a UK-based actor, don’t you think you are missing out on a lot of opportunities in Nigeria and what are the benefits of staying in abroad as an actor?

The only thing I miss in Nigeria is that I am not able to appear in more movies as I should be. I am happy that despite my absence at home, we are still producing movies. At least, we just produced two new movies that would be released next month. The benefit of staying abroad is huge. I am always with my family and I can control my business as much as I like. Although Nigeria is my first home and it will always be. I visit Nigeria as much as I can.

What’s your relationship with Jaiye Kuti as we noticed the closeness between the two of you?

Jaiye Kuti is my direct boss and my mentor; she is a very good sister to me. She put me through a lot of acting tactics and I am grateful to her.

They call you the ladies’ man. How do you cope with your female fans?

I handle my female fans like I handle all other fans. They express how much I am being appreciated and I cherish the love and support. There is no difference in the way I deal with my male and female fans. I am always looking forward to getting my fans entertained because without them there is zero fun and entertainment.

What project are you working on right now?

I have lots of projects in the pipeline. Apart from shooting and producing movies, I am working on my musical career as well. I am cooking up something in that aspect with a top artist in Nigeria. When the time is right, I will unveil my plans to the world.

