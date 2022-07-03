My quest to sustain peace corps led to my detentions at different correctional centres ― Commandant

The National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Professor Dickson Akoh, has said that his quest for the sustenance of the corps had led to his arrest and detention at different correctional facilities in the Country.

Prof Akoh who stated this while addressing inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Center, Otukpo in Benue State at the weekend as part of humanitarian activities to commemorate the organization’s 24th anniversary however vowed to pursue the vision to a logical conclusion and made it recognized by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He told the inmates that his experience during such detentions spurred him to sustain his vision of empowering and mentoring youths through his organization.

Prof Akoh advised the inmates to see their imprisonment as an opportunity to be reformed and prepared to contribute meaningfully to national development.

He said inmates must not be neglected as they were still Nigerian citizens and pledged to complete the chapel’s structure which was at the foundation level in the centre.

The PCN boss secured the release of four inmates with automatic employment and donated items such as cow, bags of rice, bags of salt, gallons of groundnut oil, and other foodstuffs for the inmates for the celebration of corp’s founder’s day anniversary.

In his remarks, the Assistant Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service, in charge of the Centre (ACC) Rasaq called on non-governmental organizations, groups and individuals who secure the release of inmates to mentor and re-orientate them psychologically as well as reintegrate them into the society.

ACC Rasaq said that the centre had frequently carried out reformation programmes for the inmates but regretted that most inmates released usually get back to the centre for getting involved in crime again.

He stressed that if those that secured the release of the inmates followed up and meaningfully engaged them, the crime rate would be reduced.

He said that the centre, established in 1923 with 115 inmates had been renovated and now carries out activities such as soap making, shoe making and sports.

He advised youths to take advantage of skill acquisitions by NGOs and empower themselves to avoid crimes.

ACC Rasaq appreciated the efforts of the Peace Corps of Nigeria on youth empowerment and urged other organizations to emulate it.

One of the released inmates, Moro Benjamin expressed appreciation to the PCN and pledged to avoid crime at all costs.