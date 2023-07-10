The immediate past Chairman of Karu Local Government Area of the state, Hon. Samuel Akala has boasted that he remained a bonafide member of the All Progressive Congress APC at all levels of the party in the state saying his suspension has no constitutional backing thereby stand nullified.

Hon. said while reacting to his purported suspension from the party by the ward chairman of the party said his party the APC lack the constitutional right to suspend him without due process.

This is coming on the heels of the suspension of the former Chairman of Karu LGC on allegations bordering on anti-party activities, disloyalty to the governor and the party leadership in Nasarawa.

It be recalled that the APC at the Panda/Kare Electoral ward of Karu LGA had on Saturday 7th July issued the former LG Chairman a suspension on issues bordering on anti-party activities, display of disloyalty to the governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule and the leadership of the party in Nasarawa.

“I was greeted with the news of my suspension from my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) of Panda/Kare Electoral Ward, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on the 7th July, 2023, on issues bothering on anti-party activities, disloyalty to His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule and the leadership of the party in the State, a suspension that is totally strange to me and every sane mind.

“The suspension does not meet the minimum requirements for suspending erring members of the party, as clearly stipulated by the APC’s constitution and our extant laws which gives room for fair hearing,” Akala declared

“While I was hoping on getting commendations from the leadership of the party in the State, Local Government and Ward Executives for my successful outing in delivering the APC and its candidates in my polling unit in the last General Elections, a daring electoral success which even the state APC Chairman and some self acclaimed Stakeholders of the party in the area can not boast of given a full glare of working for the opposition SDP and its candidates which led to the defeat of the APC candidates, my reward is suspension?”

According to Akala in a statement issued on Sunday evening and made available to Journalists in Lafia accused the state party Chairman, John Mamman, Karu Council Chair and a host of others of full glare anti party punishable by the party’s constitution, challenge all to present their polling units results of the last general elections saying “let us see who had a clear anti-party involvement”.

“I am also aware that the new mandate assigned to Karu LG Chairman and the APC in the Local Government, is to ensure that I’m suspended and intimidated not to speak the truth. That’s why the Council Chairman has since abandoned the job of rescuing his failed Government to mobilizing and spending millions of Government resources to ensure that Akala is suspended from the Party. This is a lost battle and waste of public resources, as the Council Chairman has no capacity to carry out such heinous task.

“On my purported suspension, I have since drafted my team of lawyers to institute a legal action as regards the suspension. However, I wish to state that this suspension can be likened to the case of giving a dog a bad name just to hang it. They want me to pay for the sins they committed in the last General Elections,” Akala insisted.

