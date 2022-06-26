My profession has cost me many sleepless nights ― John Dreyz

Nigerian fast-rising singer and songwriter, John Ogugua Nwachukwu, aka John Dreyz, has revealed that his pursuit of a successful music career has cost him many sleepless nights.

Speaking about his rising music career and its attendant challenges, the singer pointed out that he has faced a lot of difficult times because he wanted to make his music work and acceptable.

When asked about the difficulties he faced and the sacrifices he has made for his career, Dreyz stated, “My biggest challenge is getting recognition and also for people to accept my sound.”

“There are many talented musicians in Nigeria, but I hope to make my mark and win the hearts of many fans and music lovers.

“My sacrifices would be sleepless nights of thinking and praying for better days in my career.”

The singer, who is currently promoting his debut EP, ‘Loverboy,’ stated that while he was not currently working on any new projects, he had been spending a lot of time in the studio.

“However, I’m glad that fans are enjoying my song ‘Kolo,’ which features Zinoleesky.” I always feel so good when I see people singing it passionately.”

“I do a combination of afrobeat, afro-pop, and afro-fusion,” the singer said when asked to describe his sound. “I am just a cool guy,” the singer said of his guilty pleasures, which include wine, weed, and women. “I don’t do any of those three things very often.”

