‘My phone still with EFCC,’ VeryDarkMan finally speaks on arrest, money laundering allegation

Popularity social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, has finally broken silence on his arrest by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the allegation of money laundering raised against him by the anti-graft agency.

VeryDarkMan also raised the alarm over his phone still with the EFCC, expressing concerns that the agency might tamper with his personal documents.

In a now-viral video, VeryDarkMan revealed that upon release, he had to buy another phone to come online.

He said, “My phone is currently with the EFCC, but I bought another one after I was released. When I tried to log into my iCloud account, I realised I could no longer access it.”

VeryDarkMan cautioned the EFCC against publishing a photo allegedly taken during his time in custody and labeling the placard with money laundering allegation, warning of possible legal action.

“EFCC, I want us to start a friendship, but what could ruin that friendship is if you people post the picture you took of me and label it as money laundering,” he said. “If you post that picture claiming it’s about money laundering, then you should also release the full context behind it.”

He further stressed, “If I see my picture on your website with a caption suggesting money laundering, you’ll have to prove it. That’s where our issue will begin—and we will settle it in court. It might even become the first open court case of its kind.”

According to him, associating the image with money laundering allegations would imply deliberate misinformation. “If you truly want friendship, remove any association of that image with money laundering, because it’s a lie against me. I don’t mind anything else you put up—no problem. In fact, I even want to use your placard as my profile picture,” he added.

VeryDarkMan expressed concern that the EFCC had accessed personal data from his phone. “They didn’t just keep my phone—they logged me out of my iCloud account, meaning they now have access to everything on that phone, including many videos and pieces of evidence. I have a strong feeling they won’t return the phone. And even if they do, the phone is as good as gone,” he added.

TRIBUNEONLINE