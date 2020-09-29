My people may no longer tolerate incessant killings by Customs operatives ― Traditional ruler

A traditional ruler in Ogun State, Oba Ganiyu Adegbola, on Tuesday, said that his people may no longer tolerate the incessant killings of his people by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC).

Adegbola, who is the Asale of Isale Kingdom, in Oja-Odan area of Yewa North Local Government Area of the state, expressed fears of any reprisal attack over the death of a 50-year-old panel beater, Moses Atanda, allegedly killed by a Customs officer.

The late Atanda was reported to have been hit by a stray bullet at his workshop when Customs operatives engaged rice smugglers along Oja-Odan-Eegua road, on Saturday.

Oba Adegbola noted that the death of Atanda was one out of many, saying he might run out of control over the people who are greatly disturbed by these killings.

The monarch said, “I heard information that was initially unclear until members of National Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) came to my house, they were more than 40.

“They said they came to inform me that they want to fight with Custom officers. I asked why and they told me they were fed up over killings of innocent residents of the town by Custom officers. The man that was killed, Moses Atanda is well known to me and he is a panel beater, not a smuggler. I was told he was killed by a stray bullet at his workshop.

“This is not the first time an innocent resident will be killed. We are just thankful that it wasn’t a market day. I have been doing my best to appeal with my people not to be violent, but I may not be able to calm them any longer. Each time this incident happens, they want to attack.

“Let’s assume 100 Custom officers are deployed, these NATA people, imagine their numbers, if they decide to attack, will their family stay behind, no, even other villagers will join and they will overcome these security agencies.

“The name of the Customs officer and rank has been brought to me from findings, he is DCP Nwachukwu. I’m sure the Comptroller will have his file. I want to call on the government to reach out to the Comptroller of Customs, the Federal Government too should do same. Security agencies should be well examined before giving them guns.

“The state government should compensate the family of the deceased immediately to calm the situation while they are still looking for ways of ending the killing of our innocent people.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TRENDING: Why Labour Suspended Strike, Nationwide Protests

The commitment by the Federal Government to increasing the local refining capacity, rehabilitate the four nation’s refineries, and promised delivery of licensed modular and regular ones are at the top of major considerations why the organised labour agreed to suspend the industrial strike and protests scheduled to commence on Monday nationwide.

PHOTOS: PDP Leaders From The North Hold Crucial Talks With Obasanjo, Babangida

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Northern part of the country on Sunday evening held talks with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State, in what they called an advocacy visit to the former leader.

ICYMI: Trump Paid Only 750 Dollars In Federal Income Tax In 2016 ― NY Times

Donald Trump paid just 750 dollars in federal income tax in 2016, the year he won the US presidential election, the New York Times wrote in an explosive investigative report late Sunday.

TRENDING: Uduaghan Returns To PDP

Former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, officially returns to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).