Governor Bassey Otu reassured the people of Cross River State about the tangible outcomes emerging from his administration’s “People First” agenda, affirming that all residents would benefit from its positive impacts.

In his Christmas message to the state’s inhabitants, the Governor highlighted this time of year as one filled with optimism, dedication to ideals of good governance, human rights, and adherence to the rule of law.

Emphasizing the step-by-step process of returning the state to its rightful position, Governor Otu stressed the need for collective participation to achieve common objectives for the greater good.

“Christmas represents a time of great optimism, sacrifice, and commitment to the values of good governance, underscoring the importance of sacrifice and love. I extend my gratitude to the people of Cross River State for their continuous support and urge them to persist in their efforts. Our state is a work in progress, aimed at reclaiming its deserved standing, demanding diligence and patience from everyone involved.”

“We’re constructing a robust sub-national entity that will stand as a model for others. While there may be aspirations for appointments, it’s crucial to acknowledge that not everyone can be appointed. Nevertheless, the economic framework we’re developing ensures that success doesn’t solely hinge on being in government.”

“I employ all Cross Riverians and residents to work towards the peace, advancement, and safety of the state. Our administration has channeled significant efforts into agriculture and security, committed to fostering a vibrant and resilient economy. Presently, investors are increasingly interested in our initiatives, as seen in the recent COP28 in Dubai, where our state showcased its unique offerings.”

“The Carnival Calabar has returned even grander, with a promise of further growth. I implore everyone to practice unity and maintain vigilance. Let’s display the exceptional hospitality Calabar is renowned for during this period.”

“As you commemorate this season, I extend warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

