‘My pastor-husband abandoned me, moved in with his girlfriend who is pregnant with twins’

A pastor in Ndola, Zambia, has abandoned his wife and moved in with his girlfriend whom he said was expecting his twins.

Clementine Chola, 23, sued Collins Banda, 37, for divorce saying that despite being a church leader, he was a womaniser and did not support his family.

She told the court Collins paid K100 dowry and the two got married in 2017.

The duo had one child between them.

Prior to moving to Ndola, Clementine told the court that they used to stay in Lusaka.

“My husband had a lot of affairs with different women and whenever I questioned him he used to beat me,” she said.

