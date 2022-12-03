My parents’ discussion with me at the beginning of the term

Aliya Olayiwola, 11 yrs old, JSS 2

When the first term began, my parents warned me not to keep bad friends, always listen to my teachers, maintain my good character as a good girl and above all, study well in order to excel in my studies. In addition, I was told not to take other people’s things, but that I should be contented with whatever they gave me.

Ayokunle Olaoye, 12 yrs old, JSS 2

My mummy advised me to be serious with my studies. She also told me not to be rude to my teachers even if they were at fault. I was admonished not to join bad group. I am very glad because I kept to the promises I made at the beginning of the academic session, but I wish I performed better in French.

Obadasami, 9 yrs old, Pry 4

The discussion I had with my parents at resumption was that I must not fail in either assessment or examinations. They told me I must come first in class and that if I did not, they would not buy me new clothes for Christmas and New Year celebration. I agreed to their terms.

Ogooluwa Akano, 11 yrs old

My parents told me to minimize the time I spend playing and instead face my studies because time wasted can never be regained. They also told me the benefits of listening attentively in class. These words of admonition have gone a long way in guiding me throughout the term.

Feyikunmi Eyitayo, 12 yrs old, JSS 2

I promised my parents that I would remember and put into use all the advice given to me when we were about to resume for the new term. They reminded me of the advantages of being obedient to my teachers at every point in time. I was also encouraged to work hard and pass my examination.

Beatrice Adebayo, 11 yrs old, JSS 1

My parents told me to be mindful of the friends I keep, read ahead of my examinations and learn to pray before I take any decision. I promised to keep in mind all they told me and also requested that they remember me in their prayers. I am grateful to God because He helped me in being obedient to my parents.