My opponents can’t kill me, Tinubu boasts, berates Atiku at Lagos rally

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, in Lagos, said his opponents cannot kill him, calling on his supporters to get ready to retire his main challenger, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, politically in 2023 with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Tinubu said this while addressing mammoth crowd of supporters during the Lagos APC presidential campaign rally held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, and organised by the party in the state.

Supporters started arriving the venue as early as 9am before the arrival of Tinubu, who came with his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima and others around 1pm.

Present at the rally include the host, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; governors of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak; Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

Others are governors of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

Also the Director General of Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) and Plateau governor, Simon Lalong; APC National Chairman, Abdullah Adamu; Babatunde Fashola; Olusegun Osoba, Kayode Fayemi, among others.

Addressing the crowd, Tinubu expressed his appreciation to God, to members of Buhari’s cabinet, Governor Sanwo-Olu and the people generally “from the bottom of my heart,” declaring that the coming elections would be about broom revolution, even as he boasted: “You can’t kill me as you did kill others.”

Speaking on the PDP standard-bearer, Tinubu said: “I know one man, Atiku, he has been contesting since 1999. He ran under PDP. Under AC, we gave him the platform, but they repaid us with evil. Tell him to go and sit at home. Use your PVC to retire him this time around in 2023.”

On the main opposition PDP, the APC presidential candidate noted the party ruled for 16 years without any meaningful impacts, saying that all the APC governors across the country had decided to support him to move together to the Villa.

“All the APC governors have decided to support me. We shall move together to the Villa,” Tinubu said.

This was just as he assured that his administration, if voted into office in 2023, would continue the stride in good governance, saying no Nigerian would be forgotten in healthcare, education, among others. In his comments, APC chairman, Adamu, said the ruling party had chosen Tinubu, whom he described as a good choice and further described him as “the president in waiting.”

He, however, appealed to the people to ensure they throw their support, saying it was not over until it was over.

“Lagos has spoken and you have spoken well, you have come out en masse to show support.

“I’m appealing to you that it’s not over until it’s over. It’s not done until it’s done. APC has chosen good candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is the president in waiting,” Adamu said.





Also speaking, Gbajabiamila said, “We have come to energise the base. As you are energised, go out there to energise the voters. Everyone here is BATified. Tinubu is the greatest politician in modern-day Nigerian politics.”