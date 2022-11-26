My opponents can’t kill me ― Tinubu

Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday in Lagos said his opponents cannot kill him, calling on his supporters to get ready to retire his main challenger, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, politically in 2023 with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Tinubu said this while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters during the Lagos APC Presidential Campaign Rally, which took place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, and was organised by the party in the state.

Supporters started arriving at the venue as early as 9 am before the arrival of Tinubu, who came with his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima and other entourage around 1 pm.

Present at the rally includes the host, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Governors of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Nasir El-rufai (Kaduna) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

Others are, Governors of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

Also the Director-General of PCC and Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong; APC National Chairman, Abdullah Adamu; ex-Governors of Lagos, Babatunde Fashola; Olusegun Osoba (Ogun), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), among others.

Addressing the crowd, Tinubu expressed his appreciation to God, to members of Buhari’s cabinet, Governor Sanwo-Olu and the people generally “from the bottom of my heart,” declaring that the coming elections would be about brooms revolution, even as he boasted: “You can’t kill me as you did kill others.”

Speaking on the PDP standard bearer, Tinubu said: “I know one man, Atiku, he has been contesting since 1999. He ran under PDP, and under AC, we gave him the platform but they repaid us with evils. Tell him to go and sit at home. Use your PVC to retire him this time around in 2023.”

On the main opposition PDP, the APC presidential candidate noted the party ruled for 16 years without any meaningful impacts, saying that all the APC governors across the country had decided to support him to move together to the Villa.

“All the APC Governors have decided to support me. We shall move together to the Villa,” Tinubu said.

This was just as he assured that his administration, if voted into office in 2023, would continue stride in good governance, saying no Nigerian would be forgotten in healthcare, or education, among others.

In his comments, APC chairman, Adamu, said the ruling party had chosen Asiwaju Tinubu, who he described as a good choice, and further described him as “the president in waiting.”

He, however, appealed to the people to ensure they threw their support, saying it was not over until it was over.

“Lagos has spoken and you have spoken well, you have come out en masse to show support.





“I’m appealing to you that it’s not over until it’s over. It’s not done until it’s done. APC has chosen a good candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is the president in waiting,” Adamu said.

Also speaking, Hon. Gbajabiamila said, “We have come to energize the base. As you are energized, go out there to energize the voters. Everyone here is BATified. Tinubu is the greatest politician in modern-day Nigerian politics.

“For those who doubt his age, tell them to go and meet his mother in the grave. He is the most educated candidate among the presidential candidates.

“I want to tell our South-East and South-South brothers, it is time to invest in Tinubu.”

The Chairman Progressives Governors, Bagudu said, in his own remark, assured that Tinubu would transform Nigeria as he did when he emerged as the Lagos Governor in 1999, just as he noted that the country was currently challenged.

“I stand here on behalf of all the APC Governors, I thank Lagosians for putting their trust in Asiwaju. Our party believes in Asiwaju.

“The country is currently challenged, Tinubu would transform Nigeria as he did when he emerged as the Lagos Governor in 1999.

According to PCC DG, Lalong, the Lagos State former governor, Tinubu is the most suitable person that can succeed Buhari in 2023.

“As we are coming, I didn’t only see human beings, I saw fishes jumping inside the water to celebrate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is the most suitable person that can succeed Buhari in 2023.

“It is very clear that Nigerians have decided to vote for Tinubu and Shettima. I know charity begins at home. I know he has the capacity and charisma to serve Nigerians. I plead with Lagosians to vote for him. Some candidates will come and give you false statistics. Buhari has told me to inform you that you should remain focused,” he said.

In his welcome address, Lagos State governor, Mr Sanwo-Olu, said that the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Tinubu, stands taller among those in the race to the topmost seat in the country, declaring that he is the best choice for the job.

The governor, who acknowledged his colleagues, including Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Nasir El- Rufai (Kaduna), Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), among others who were at the gathering, described the APC presidential candidate as the architect of what was being enjoyed in Lagos, thanking him for this.

He expressed the hope that comes 2023, Asiwaju Tinubu would replicate in the whole federation the transformation he had brought about in Lagos, if voted into office, and further described him as the champion that can bring about national cohesion.

“I have the privilege of working with him. He is a man that has a fountain of knowledge. Let me welcome you to the city that is the home to everybody,” he said.

